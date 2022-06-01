I’ve gone on record saying that Pokémon Legends: Arceus was my first main series game. Since that admission, I’ve invested over 100 hours with my main six (including my new favorite baby, Gastrodon) and am currently in the process of, quite literally, trying to catch them all after beating the main villain. My wife and I are currently playing our own copies of the game, and as I continue to spend my evenings taking care of “massive mass outbreaks,” I’ve come to understand why everyone loves this franchise so much. The two of us give each other tips, trade Pokémon, and get excited when someone discovers something new about the game.

Now that we’re near the end of the adventure, I’ve been excited to check out what’s next for Pokémon. Enter Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the next two entries in the series. With a return to the two-game format, the new trailer reveals which legendary Pokémon is associated with each title along with two new professors, new Pokémon to catch, and a release date. According to the press release, “Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, players will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with up to four players.”

What we know about the starters

(Image: Nintendo/Pokémon)

Along with the existing stats that were previously revealed, we got more details for grass kitty, fire apple, and Donald Duck.

Sprigatito: Capricious and attention-seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokémon other than itself. When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize.

My wife has already claimed Sprigatito, so I’m gonna have to go with the laid-back fire baby, Fuecoco. I’m also a sucker for fire users, so Fuecoco is perfect for me.

Can’t talk, petting a good chonk

(Image: Nintendo/Pokémon)

The new trailer also revealed new Pokémon you can catch, including this adorable hog named, are you ready, Lechonk. How can you not fall in love with a chunky baby with a name like that? Here’s the info on the new Pokémon featured in the trailer.

Pawmi: In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws. The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.

Category: Mouse Pokémon

Type: Electric

Height: 1′

Weight: 5.5 lbs.

Ability: Static / Natural Cure

Lechonk: Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic. It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.

Category: Hog Pokémon

Type: Normal

Height: 1’8″

Weight: 22.5 lbs.

Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Smoliv: The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away. In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing.

Category: Olive Pokémon

Type: Grass/Normal

Height: 1′

Weight: 14.3 lbs.

Ability: Early Bird

New legendary Pokémon

(Image: Nintendo/Pokémon)

The cover reveal showed off two new legendary Pokémon. While we don’t know anything about them, we do know their names: Koraidon and Miraidon.

Those professors, though (and the trainer, too)

(Image: Nintendo/Pokémon)

“For the first time, one of two different professors will appear in the game depending on which version players choose. In Pokémon Scarlet, players will meet Professor Sada, and in Pokémon Violet, players will meet Professor Turo. Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down in the region.”

So not only do we have to figure out which game to play based on legendary Pokémon differents, we have to decide which professor we want? My bisexual ass is in trouble.

Along with the reveal of there being two different professors per game, we also got to meet Nemona who, as far as I know, will be in each game. “Nemona has a sunny, energetic disposition and is passionate about Pokémon battles. She’s an experienced Pokémon Trainer and serves as a friend and reliable guide for players on their adventures.” She also uses the three new Pokémon introduced in the trailer. And? She’s gonna be my wife in the game. I’m gonna marry the professors, too. Just a happy, healthy polycule during my Pokémon adventures.

I’ve seen enough, I need the game, when does it come out?

(Image: Nintendo/Pokémon)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. Fortunately, I live in a two-person household where each of us plays Pokémon now, otherwise, I have no idea how I’d be able to choose which game to get.

It’s both. The answer is get both, isn’t it?

(Featured image: Nintendo/Pokémon)

