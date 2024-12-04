‘PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT’: Trump’s rage over Mark Zuckerberg unsurprisingly forgotten after dinner together

Yet another big tech Silicone Valley entrepreneur has seemingly bent the knee to Donald Trump, despite the president-elect literally threatening to throw him in prison. Who would’ve thought!

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg—who I’m still not convinced is a real human being—is taking “burying the hatchet” to a whole new level. You see, despite Trump raging all-out warfare against the Facebook mogul in his book Save America, which hit shelves in August, the pair sure looked cozy at a Thanksgiving eve dinner in Florida, proving that no one gets “self-masochism” quite like the Zuc.

Trump once warned Zuckerberg he would “spend the rest of his life in prison”—now, he’s passing the cranberry sauce

A New York Times report published earlier this week revealed that Zuckerberg traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach to meet in-person, but it wasn’t confirmed until a Meta spokesperson released a statement Wednesday reading: “It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration.”

If your eyes involuntarily rolled into the back of your head just by reading that, don’t worry—it’s the kind of middle-of-the-road pandering echoed by every celebrity, CEO, or politician hoping to make a quick buck off of Trump’s presidency (looking at you, Dwayne Johnson). Hilariously, Zuckerberg’s presence also means there are now two tech billionaires lurking around Trump’s lair…and suddenly I have a pitch for the next season of The Bachelor. Don’t be jelly, Elon!

On the surface, it’s hardly surprising that one of America’s richest men is holding out an olive branch ahead of Inauguration Day. But what is baffling is the fact that Trump has repeatedly come after Facebook—and Zuckerberg himself—for years in what I can only describe as a comic book rivalry. In Save America, Trump warned Zuckerberg that if he interfered with the 2024 election, he would “spend the rest of his life in prison.” This comes after Trump accused Zuckerberg of “plotting” against his campaign during the 2020 election, which he further detailed in his book:

“[Zuckerberg] would come to the Oval Office to see me. He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT. He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me. We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison—as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Zuckerberg’s politics have always been shady

Again, while I may be hard-pressed to understand why Zuckerberg would tolerate the very guy who dubbed him an “ELECTION FRAUDSTER” on Truth Social and promised to send him “ZUCKERBUCKS” in prison, he’s always been a doormat for whoever is richer and more influential than him. After all, Zuckerberg was quick to champion Trump following his July assassination attempt, calling him a “badass” while simultaneously refusing to endorse either candidate. He also congratulated Trump on his victory, writing on Threads, “Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Ultimately, it’s all about power and profit. If Zuckerberg sucks up to Trump, Republicans might not come after him for what the MAGA crowd has deemed “anti-conservative bias” after Facebook allegedly censored posts about the Biden family during a crucial point in the 2020 election which painted the then-nominee in a bad light, on top of banning Trump from Instagram and Facebook after the January 6 insurrection (this won’t stop them, of course, as he’s already an enemy in their eyes).

Besides, even Trump himself seems well aware of Zuckerberg’s proverbial ass-kissing, having never spoken fondly on their past meetings in the White House. So if Trump can cut through the BS, what is Zuckerberg’s endgame here? And is Trump willing to hear him out? If so, we might have to kiss TikTok goodbye. In any case, I wouldn’t buy their whole “buddy buddy” act for a minute.

