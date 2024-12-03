‘Looks like nursing home food’: Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving dinners are getting roasted online

The supposed food served at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving dinner looks like it came out of a microwavable box. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it isn’t what anyone would expect from a swanky Mar-A-Lago festivity.

There were many other consequential conversations that happened at the Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving dinner. Nevertheless, none of those were as important as the main course. Social media users couldn’t get over the dour-looking food that was allegedly served at the dinner party. The photo of a badly plated meal consisting of one carrot, soggy broccoli, and bland-looking cornbread is making the rounds on social media. It wouldn’t be controversial to say that some store-bought mac and cheese would look better than the meal. One social media user stated, “Is this real? Looks like nursing home food.”

Is this real? Looks like nursing home food. — @akastardust.bsky.social ? (@a_k_a_stardust) November 30, 2024

Others were far more brutal, likening the dish to “a clearance sale frozen dinner.” Despite all the kicks people are getting out of this sad Thanksgiving dish, the origin of the photo is unknown. It would be fun to roast if Trump and company served stale food at their esteemed country club, but this is all just an online rumor that’s spiraling out of control for now.

Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving looks like a clearance sale frozen dinner. pic.twitter.com/BOy3sAtU38 — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) November 29, 2024

Who attended?

There were crucial attendees at the dinner party. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among them, and he talked to Trump about a variety of issues regarding border security, drugs, and trade. Trump, on his part, claimed that he had a “productive meeting” with the Canadian PM. Trudeau, like everyone else, has expressed concerns over Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on Canada. Even Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance at Mar-A-Lago, despite his initially rigid relationship with Trump. In August, Trump threatened that Zuckerberg would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if the tech giant interfered with the 2024 elections. It seems that their rivalry has come to a halt.

