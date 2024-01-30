‘Percy Jackson’s Cast and Crew Are Ready for Season 2!

Fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson pentalogy finally received a faithful adaptation with Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. However, as season 1 concludes, viewers will be left anxious about whether a season 2 is in the works.

The first 8-episode season covers the first book in Riordan’s series, The Lightning Thief, following Percy Jackson’s (Walker Scobell) origin story as he discovers he’s the forbidden demigod son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens) and embarks on a quest to retrieve Zeus’ (Lance Riddick) Master Bolt to prevent the gods from going to war. Season 1 has received stellar reviews from critics and audiences for its book-accurate adaptation and wholesome, magical retelling of the story. Meanwhile, viewers are already likely thinking of all the moments from the other four books that they can’t wait to see adapted to live action.

The next book in the series is The Sea of Monsters, which would be such a fun story for live action. It’d be wonderful to see Riordan’s interpretation of Tyson, the Bermuda Triangle, the Golden Fleece, and hippocampi, especially since the movie version departed so far from the book it was hardly recognizable. Meanwhile, most readers agree that things really pick up by the third Percy Jackson book. Hence, season 2 is both a great story to adapt and necessary to get to the real high stakes and greater character development later in the series.

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians getting a season 2?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has not been officially renewed for a second season by Disney+. However, the show has good prospects for a season 2 renewal that just hasn’t arrived yet, with the first season still ongoing. In addition to stellar reviews, the show has attained high viewership rates. It debuted at number 4 on Nielsen’s Top 10 and experienced a 22% increase in viewership in the weeks after its premiere. The series certainly seems to have the success necessary to carry it to a season 2 renewal.

Meanwhile, Riordan has confirmed he is already working on season 2 in the writers’ room. He emphasized that this did not mean the show was green-lit, but it confirms he’s planning for a multi-season series. Essentially, he and the writers were working as far ahead as they could before getting an official renewal. Still, Disney is remaining quiet about season 2. In a recent interview with TVLine, Stephens confirmed that the cast and crew hadn’t heard anything about a potential second season yet. However, in early conversations, he was told that Poseidon would be a recurring character and, thus, remains open to appearing in future episodes or seasons.

Ultimately, it seems like the cast and crew are cautiously optimistic about the show’s chances of renewal. The cast is open to returning, and Riordan is getting a head start on season 2. It feels like as soon as Disney gives the word, they’ll all be ready to jump into action. With the cast and crew at the ready and viewers desperate for another season, hopefully, a season 2 renewal is on the horizon.

