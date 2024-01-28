Keanu Reeves To Win First-Ever Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 51st Saturn Awards

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films will honor iconic genre actor Lance Reddick at the 51st Saturn Awards next month. Not only is the academy dedicating the awards show to Reddick, but they are also establishing an award in his name. The Lance Reddick Legacy Award “symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character; someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry,” said academy president Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus in a statement.

Recommended Videos

The first recipient of the award will be Reddick’s friend and John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves. “From science fiction (The Matrix Trilogy), fantasy (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure/Constantine) and horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula/The Devil’sAdvocate), Keanu has done it all — not to mention Speed and Point Break.”

They continued, “Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.”

Reddick tragically passed away in 2023, a week before the release of John Wick: Chapter Four. A that the time, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski released a joint statement to Variety, writing, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

In addition to starring in the John Wick films as the Continental Hotel’s concierge Charon, Reddick appeared in The Wire, Bosch, Resident Evil, and the Destiny video games. Reddick also had a cameo as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians and will appear in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

The 51st Saturn Awards will take place on February 4, with the ceremony streaming live on ElectricNow.

(featured image: Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]