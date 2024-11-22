CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
‘People have the right to express themselves’: AOC fires back against anti-trans bathroom bans

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 06:03 am

Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress. Before getting sworn in, Republicans like Nancy Mace seemingly targeted McBride by passing a bill that prevents transgender people from accessing federal bathrooms of their choice.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace from South Carolina has been actively tweeting against trans people since November 19. Mace hasn’t just been ranting on Twitter, though—she also filed a bill at Congress that will restrict trans people from using federal bathrooms that do not correspond with their biological sex. The Capitol Bathroom Bill passed.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was disgusted at Mace’s bill and claims that it endangers young women. AOC stated, “People have the right to express themselves and dress how they want, and to be who they are.” She criticized that Mace and other Republicans won’t have a proper way to enforce this bill. Instead, she believes that women and girls’ genitals will be inspected just to confirm that they aren’t transgender.

Consistently inconsistent

For days, Mace has been spinning the tale that transgender people lie about their gender for the sake of assaulting women in restrooms. This is among other right-wing myths against trans people that have been recently emboldened. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since Trump’s presidential campaign was also targeted trans people.

Before Mace started going anti-trans, her initial stance advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. In a 2021 tweet, she said, “I strongly support LGBTQ rights. No one should be discriminated against. Religious liberty, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist. I’m also a constitutionalist. We have to ensure anti-discrimination laws don’t violate religious freedom.” This stance was apparently paper thin for Mace, who has now jumped ship for Donald Trump. Mace, who claims to be a rape victim, doesn’t mind that Trump was found liable for sexual abuse. Consistency should be the last thing to expect from Mace.

