‘People have the right to express themselves’: AOC fires back against anti-trans bathroom bans

Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress. Before getting sworn in, Republicans like Nancy Mace seemingly targeted McBride by passing a bill that prevents transgender people from accessing federal bathrooms of their choice.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace from South Carolina has been actively tweeting against trans people since November 19. Mace hasn’t just been ranting on Twitter, though—she also filed a bill at Congress that will restrict trans people from using federal bathrooms that do not correspond with their biological sex. The Capitol Bathroom Bill passed.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was disgusted at Mace’s bill and claims that it endangers young women. AOC stated, “People have the right to express themselves and dress how they want, and to be who they are.” She criticized that Mace and other Republicans won’t have a proper way to enforce this bill. Instead, she believes that women and girls’ genitals will be inspected just to confirm that they aren’t transgender.

Women know that men don’t scheme to “dress like girls” to assault them.



They do it every day in broad daylight. And the ones in power protect each other to keep it quiet.



Just ask the House Ethics Committee. Or the President-elect of the United States.



Leave women alone. https://t.co/oOkBs14pQg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2024

Consistently inconsistent

For days, Mace has been spinning the tale that transgender people lie about their gender for the sake of assaulting women in restrooms. This is among other right-wing myths against trans people that have been recently emboldened. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since Trump’s presidential campaign was also targeted trans people.

Before Mace started going anti-trans, her initial stance advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. In a 2021 tweet, she said, “I strongly support LGBTQ rights. No one should be discriminated against. Religious liberty, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist. I’m also a constitutionalist. We have to ensure anti-discrimination laws don’t violate religious freedom.” This stance was apparently paper thin for Mace, who has now jumped ship for Donald Trump. Mace, who claims to be a rape victim, doesn’t mind that Trump was found liable for sexual abuse. Consistency should be the last thing to expect from Mace.

