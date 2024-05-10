‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Casts an MCU Baddie as Rick Flag’s Daddy

A beloved action star is joining Peacemaker season 2, fulfilling James Gunn’s promise to consolidate the casts of DC’s animated and live-action properties.

According to Variety, Frank Grillo has joined the cast of Peacemaker season 2 as Rick Flag Sr., father of the Suicide Squad’s Rick Flag Jr., played in both live-action films by Joel Kinnaman. Peacemaker probably won’t be thrilled to see Rick Flag Sr., given that John Cena’s anti-hero killed Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad.

Grillo is best known for leading The Purge franchise and playing Brock Rumlow / Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (a role he reprised a few times in the MCU), but he’s also turned in some great supporting performances in films including The Grey, Warrior, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Grillo will actually make his debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming DC animated series Creature Commandos. The Max original series, which centers on a Black Ops crew working for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), will be the first title in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s initial phase of the new DC Universe. When the duo announced the upcoming DC slate, Gunn said he wanted to make the casting more consistent across animated and live-action properties, enlisting actors from the latter to voice their animated counterparts—at least where Gunn and Safran’s projects are concerned.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee are all returning for Peacemaker season 2, which consists of eight episodes written by Gunn. In addition to directing his upcoming Superman reboot, Gunn directed three episodes of Peacemaker season 2, including the premiere.

