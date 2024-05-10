Frank Grillo in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' opposite John Cena in 'Peacemaker' season 1
(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Max)
Category:
TV

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Casts an MCU Baddie as Rick Flag’s Daddy

The newest cast member will make his debut in the DC animated series Creature Commandos before crossing over to live action.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 10, 2024 01:25 pm

A beloved action star is joining Peacemaker season 2, fulfilling James Gunn’s promise to consolidate the casts of DC’s animated and live-action properties.

According to Variety, Frank Grillo has joined the cast of Peacemaker season 2 as Rick Flag Sr., father of the Suicide Squad’s Rick Flag Jr., played in both live-action films by Joel Kinnaman. Peacemaker probably won’t be thrilled to see Rick Flag Sr., given that John Cena’s anti-hero killed Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad.

Grillo is best known for leading The Purge franchise and playing Brock Rumlow / Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (a role he reprised a few times in the MCU), but he’s also turned in some great supporting performances in films including The Grey, Warrior, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Grillo will actually make his debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming DC animated series Creature Commandos. The Max original series, which centers on a Black Ops crew working for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), will be the first title in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s initial phase of the new DC Universe. When the duo announced the upcoming DC slate, Gunn said he wanted to make the casting more consistent across animated and live-action properties, enlisting actors from the latter to voice their animated counterparts—at least where Gunn and Safran’s projects are concerned.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee are all returning for Peacemaker season 2, which consists of eight episodes written by Gunn. In addition to directing his upcoming Superman reboot, Gunn directed three episodes of Peacemaker season 2, including the premiere.

related content
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Finally Gets to the Moment Viewers Have Been Dreading for Years
The Cooper Family poses for a Young Sheldon promo
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Finally Gets to the Moment Viewers Have Been Dreading for Years
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening
Hiroyuki Sanada in 'Shogun,' the new FX limited series based on the novel by James Clavell
Category: TV
TV
‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 10, 2024
Read Article Wait, Is David Tennant Really NEVER Coming Back to ‘Doctor Who’?
David Tennant regenerating as the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
Wait, Is David Tennant Really NEVER Coming Back to ‘Doctor Who’?
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 10, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Runtime for ‘Paw Patrol Live’
Characters from Paw Patrol
Category: TV
TV
Here’s the Runtime for ‘Paw Patrol Live’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 9, 2024
Read Article Hope You’re Hungry—’The Bear’ Season 3 Has a Release Date
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear
Category: TV
TV
Hope You’re Hungry—’The Bear’ Season 3 Has a Release Date
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 9, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.