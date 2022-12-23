The DCEU’s First TV Show Will Return For a Second Season

Peacemaker premiered on January 13, 2022, and made history as the first official TV series within the DC Universe (DCU). Additionally, it marked the first spin-off of James Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, and could pave the way for additional spin-offs. Peacemaker received a very positive reception, rising to popularity for all of the same reasons that The Suicide Squad did. It’s gritty, dark, vulgar, and hilarious, but also surprisingly touching, with nuanced and layered characters.

At first, viewers may have been tentative about Peacemaker. After all, Gunn basically chose the most unlikeable, most insufferable character from The Suicide Squad and gave him his own series. However, Gunn has always been an advocate for the underdog, and Peacemaker highlighted why it’s not a bad strategy to take on. In the series, Peacemaker (John Cena) is released from the hospital after being badly injured during The Suicide Squad. Of course, given his criminal history, he’s not going to walk free and quickly gets sucked into another black ops project just to stay out of prison.

The Black Ops squad, dubbed Project Butterfly, is pretty rough itself as a ragtag group of misfits tasked with saving the entire world with just themselves (six people total) and nothing else. However, Peacemaker delivers an emotional gut punch as it delves into Peacemaker’s history and shows a spark of humanity in him, as well as the power of companionship. Following its success, Peacemaker Season 2 was greenlit with Gunn returning to direct and write each episode. Here’s everything we know about Season 2 so far.

Peacemaker Season 2 release date

While Peacemaker Season 2 was greenlit back in February, production on the season has been slow to start. This is because Gunn has had other commitments, as he confirmed work on Peacemaker‘s second season wouldn’t start until he had wrapped up his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel. As a result, filming for the new season won’t start until next year. Hence, it isn’t expected to release on HBO Max until late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Peacemaker Season 2 cast

The cast of Peacemaker Season 2 has not been confirmed yet. However, it is safe to assume that the majority of the characters who made it out alive in the first season will be returning. Given that the series is titled after him, Cena’s Peacemaker is obviously returning. Additionally, the main members of Project Butterfly are also anticipated to return as they built up quite a rapport during the first season. Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt will also likely return, as the series potentially further explores the budding connection between her and Peacemaker. Peacemaker’s obsessive BFF, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), is also anticipated to return, as he’s never far from wherever Peacemaker is.

Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), will likely return, too, as she admitted in season 1 that she was “made for” the kind of gritty, difficult work Project Butterfly did. Steve Agee’s John Economos started to show a love for Black Ops work, too, and will likely want to join in on whatever the newest mission is. These five characters came out of Peacemaker Season 1 as friends, or maybe even family, and Season 2 wouldn’t be complete without them.

Three other characters who could also return are Leota’s wife, Keeya Adebayo (Elizabeth Ludlow), Judomaster (Nhut Le), and Waller. Leota is still with Keeya in the end, Judomaster is alive and vengeful, and Waller can’t stay out of anyone’s business for long, boding well for their returns. Eagly (Dee Bradley Baker), who is arguably the best character in the series, is also expected to return. However, all of the “butterflies,” such as Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn and Annie Chang’s Sophie Song, are believed to be dead at the end of Season 2 and are unlikely to return. However, certain dead characters, like Peacemaker’s father, White Dragon (Robert Patrick), may return as memories/ghosts to haunt the living. No new cast members have been announced for Season 2 yet.

Peacemaker Season 2’s plot

So far, there have been no hints as to what Peacemaker Season 2’s plot could be. With the butterflies defeated, it is unknown who, or what, Season 2’s villain will be. However, based on season 1, there are a lot of directions Season 2 could go. Some interesting points it could cover are the aftermath of Peacemaker’s father’s death and Waller being exposed by her daughter. While Waller has been vastly disliked and, at times, undermined by her inner circle, she has always done what’s necessary to save face. She has hidden her unethical acts and been a master of manipulation in the shadows. It is impossible to predict what her public outing could mean, but there are bound to be some interesting consequences.

Meanwhile, Peacemaker’s storyline with his father was unresolved. In season 1, he only begins to touch on the surface of his childhood trauma from his abusive, racist father and the death of his brother. Now, Peacemaker has the deaths of both his brother and his father weighing on him and is tormented by the illusion of his father taunting him. On top of that, he is haunted by the death of Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and doesn’t even know if he wants to kill anymore. While he does end up killing a lot of people, he doesn’t ever really address or solve the doubts he has. His father’s and Flagg’s deaths are two things he’ll have to face eventually as, especially in his line of work, he can’t afford the risk of being unfocused or unhinged by the past

Season 2 can also continue to tell the stories of the rest of the black ops crew. Season 1 left off with Harcourt seemingly learning to walk again after a traumatic injury, while Leota exposed her mother and reunited with her wife, and Economos started a new job. They were all profoundly changed by the events of Season 1, and it will be very interesting to see how they continue developing and growing, both as individuals and as a team.

