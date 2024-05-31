‘Paw Patrol’s Cat Pack is a Team of Tough Tabbies

In season 9 of Paw Patrol, fans got a surprise: in the world of Paw Patrol, cats are apparently sentient and intelligent, just like dogs are! How do we know? Because along with the Paw Patrol, there’s a team called the Cat Pack.

Recommended Videos

And before you ask—yes, there’s a toy line.

So what exactly is the Cat Pack? Here are the details.

Paw Patrol‘s Cat Pack, explained

The Cat Pack is first introduced in season 9 of Paw Patrol. The Cat Pack is made up of four domesticated house cats, each of whom has superpowers. Wait—why do cats have superpowers in Paw Patrol, while dogs rely on technology? Well, you have to remember that the dogs do get superpowers in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. I guess the franchise realized that superpowered animals are more exciting than regular ol’ emergency responders.

Anyway, the Cat Pack helps the Paw Patrol on certain missions. Instead of matching the cats’ specific breeds to their powers and specialities, though, each cat takes inspiration from a big cat. Maybe it’s because cats haven’t been bred for specific work functions like dogs have, so a Persian or domestic medium hair doesn’t carry the same connotations as a Dalmatian or German Shepherd.

However, the Cat Pack does have one major thing going for it: the team is 50% female, compared to the Paw Patrol, which started off with a 1/6 ratio of girls to boys. Not too shabby, tabbies!

In any case, here are the members of the Cat Pack.

Wild, a tabby and stunt cyclist, is based on a cheetah. Get it? Speed. Wild was actually introduced in season 7, as a solo hero and the first feline member of the Paw Patrol team.

Rory, a British shorthair, likes to pounce and jump. She takes her inspiration from a white tiger.

Shade, a tuxedo cat, likes to invent new technology. She’s based on a jaguar.

Finally, Leo, another tabby who’s based on a lion, has super strength.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more