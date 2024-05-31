Here Are All the Dog Breeds in ‘Paw Patrol’

Why do kids love Paw Patrol so much? Well, the show stars dogs. The show also includes a bunch of giant vehicles. Kids love dogs and giant vehicles, so a show that combines dogs and giant vehicles is sure to be a success. Plus, kids can learn about different dog breeds!

Recommended Videos

If your kid is asking you what breed of dog each Paw Patrol member is—or if you’re just curious! That’s fine, too!—then here’s a list of all six main Paw Patrol members, plus some supporting characters.

The six main Paw Patrol pups

Paw Patrol follows the adventures of six puppies, led by a human kid named Ryder, who conduct search and rescue missions in the city of Adventure Bay. Each dog has a different specialty, and their breed reflects that, when possible.

Chase, Paw Patrol’s police dog, is a German shepherd. German shepherds are work dogs who are commonly found in police K-9 units, so this makes sense.

Marshall, the firefighter dog, is a Dalmatian. Dalmations are the quintessential firefighter dogs. ‘Nuff said.

Zuma, the team’s aquatic rescue dog, is a Labrador retriever. Here, the dog lore starts getting a bit obscure, but labs were originally bred as swimming dogs! The minds behind Paw Patrol did their research.

Skye, the team’s air support, is a cockapoo (a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle). Since dogs don’t generally fly, Skye’s breed seems to be mainly aesthetic.

Rubble, who does construction, is an English bulldog. He drives a bulldozer, so the show’s creators may have just chosen a breed with “bull” in the name. I mean, bulldogs are kind of shaped like construction vehicles (in a good way!).

Rocky, the team’s recycling dog (keep in mind these dogs are providing basically all the city’s essential services) is a mixed breed. Sort of like … how a bunch of different paper gets mixed into a recycled sheet? That sounds logical. Let’s go with that.

Supporting Paw Patrol characters

Along with the main six, Paw Patrol also introduces some supporting characters. Liberty, who drives a motorcycle, is a dachshund, while the wilderness rescue dog Tracker is a Chihuahua. Finally, Everest, who does snow rescues, is a Siberian husky.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more