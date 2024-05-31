Characters from 'Paw Patrol'
(Nickelodeon)
Category:
TV

Here Are All the Dog Breeds in ‘Paw Patrol’

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 31, 2024 01:25 pm

Why do kids love Paw Patrol so much? Well, the show stars dogs. The show also includes a bunch of giant vehicles. Kids love dogs and giant vehicles, so a show that combines dogs and giant vehicles is sure to be a success. Plus, kids can learn about different dog breeds!

Recommended Videos

If your kid is asking you what breed of dog each Paw Patrol member is—or if you’re just curious! That’s fine, too!—then here’s a list of all six main Paw Patrol members, plus some supporting characters.

The six main Paw Patrol pups

Paw Patrol follows the adventures of six puppies, led by a human kid named Ryder, who conduct search and rescue missions in the city of Adventure Bay. Each dog has a different specialty, and their breed reflects that, when possible.

Chase, Paw Patrol’s police dog, is a German shepherd. German shepherds are work dogs who are commonly found in police K-9 units, so this makes sense.

Marshall, the firefighter dog, is a Dalmatian. Dalmations are the quintessential firefighter dogs. ‘Nuff said.

Zuma, the team’s aquatic rescue dog, is a Labrador retriever. Here, the dog lore starts getting a bit obscure, but labs were originally bred as swimming dogs! The minds behind Paw Patrol did their research.

Skye, the team’s air support, is a cockapoo (a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle). Since dogs don’t generally fly, Skye’s breed seems to be mainly aesthetic.

Rubble, who does construction, is an English bulldog. He drives a bulldozer, so the show’s creators may have just chosen a breed with “bull” in the name. I mean, bulldogs are kind of shaped like construction vehicles (in a good way!).

Rocky, the team’s recycling dog (keep in mind these dogs are providing basically all the city’s essential services) is a mixed breed. Sort of like … how a bunch of different paper gets mixed into a recycled sheet? That sounds logical. Let’s go with that.

Supporting Paw Patrol characters

Along with the main six, Paw Patrol also introduces some supporting characters. Liberty, who drives a motorcycle, is a dachshund, while the wilderness rescue dog Tracker is a Chihuahua. Finally, Everest, who does snow rescues, is a Siberian husky.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article If You Want to Watch ‘Paw Patrol,’ You May Need a New Streaming Service
chase the police dog on paw patrol
chase the police dog on paw patrol
chase the police dog on paw patrol
Category: TV
TV
If You Want to Watch ‘Paw Patrol,’ You May Need a New Streaming Service
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 31, 2024
Read Article Looks Like Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Have to Be Patient With Season 21
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
Looks Like Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Have to Be Patient With Season 21
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 31, 2024
Read Article Fans of ‘Unicorn Academy’ Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for the Season 2 Premiere
A still from Unicorn Academy season 1
A still from Unicorn Academy season 1
A still from Unicorn Academy season 1
Category: TV
TV
Fans of ‘Unicorn Academy’ Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for the Season 2 Premiere
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 31, 2024
Read Article When Rick Grimes Lost His Hand, ‘The Walking Dead’ Gained a Disabled Fan
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, sits at a desk with a prosthetic hand.
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, sits at a desk with a prosthetic hand.
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, sits at a desk with a prosthetic hand.
Category: TV
TV
When Rick Grimes Lost His Hand, ‘The Walking Dead’ Gained a Disabled Fan
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan Rebecca Oliver Kaplan May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘Squid Game’ Walked so ‘The 8 Show’ Could Run
L-R: The 8 Show, Squid Game
L-R: The 8 Show, Squid Game
L-R: The 8 Show, Squid Game
Category: TV
TV
‘Squid Game’ Walked so ‘The 8 Show’ Could Run
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article If You Want to Watch ‘Paw Patrol,’ You May Need a New Streaming Service
chase the police dog on paw patrol
Category: TV
TV
If You Want to Watch ‘Paw Patrol,’ You May Need a New Streaming Service
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 31, 2024
Read Article Looks Like Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Have to Be Patient With Season 21
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
Looks Like Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Have to Be Patient With Season 21
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 31, 2024
Read Article Fans of ‘Unicorn Academy’ Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for the Season 2 Premiere
A still from Unicorn Academy season 1
Category: TV
TV
Fans of ‘Unicorn Academy’ Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for the Season 2 Premiere
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 31, 2024
Read Article When Rick Grimes Lost His Hand, ‘The Walking Dead’ Gained a Disabled Fan
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, sits at a desk with a prosthetic hand.
Category: TV
TV
When Rick Grimes Lost His Hand, ‘The Walking Dead’ Gained a Disabled Fan
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan Rebecca Oliver Kaplan May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘Squid Game’ Walked so ‘The 8 Show’ Could Run
L-R: The 8 Show, Squid Game
Category: TV
TV
‘Squid Game’ Walked so ‘The 8 Show’ Could Run
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 31, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>