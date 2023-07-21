It Looks Like Patrick Bateman Is Going to Have to Return Some … Comics?

Bret Easton Ellis’ novel American Psycho has been a cult classic since its release in 1991. Hard to read and disgusting (which is the point of it), the novel is one that has spawned a better film adaptation directed by Mary Harron as well as a stage musical by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with music from Duncan Sheik. The point is that we all love this story and particularly Patrick Bateman. Played by Christian Bale in the Harron adaptation, he is a character who leaves us with an ambiguously open ending. Did he actually kill anyone? Was it all in his head? Or did someone just let him get away with it all?

There have been sequels before—the poorly received Mila Kunis vehicle American Psycho 2 being chief among them—but now the continuation of Bateman’s story is coming to us in his own comic! A four-part series from Sumerian is bringing us a new look at Patrick Bateman. Deadline revealed the comic in an exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con and from the description, it sounds like a perfect follow-up to Bateman’s story after all this time.

It will have a dual perspective. One from Bateman’s killing spree and one from a new character. There will be “an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.”

This is just really exciting for someone like me who loves American Psycho very much. The story comes from Michael Calero with art by Piotr Kowalski and color by Brad Simpson. The comic is set to release in October and is perfect for the spooky season! After all, that’s Bateman’s time to shine.

Patrick Bateman is waiting

The problem with American Psycho 2 was that it confirmed Bateman’s murders and part of the joy of American Psycho as a whole is that it is up to interpretation. Confirming that Bateman did the murders changes things. From what they revealed about this comic, I think it can still be something that is up to the reader to decide and that is exciting for me.

Bateman is a fascinating character to unpack. The fact that we don’t know whether or not he actually committed any murders makes all the difference in his character. It’s an exploration of mental health, society, and what rich white men are able and willing to get away with in general. Bringing that into the contemporary world with a comic run that still does include Patrick Bateman is going to be fun to unpack through all four issues.

We don’t know much else but I personally cannot wait to meet Charlie and see her connection to Patrick. Is she going to have to return some Redbox DVDs? That we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, October cannot come soon enough for American Psycho fans.

