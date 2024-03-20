Netflix’s New Korean Sci-Fi Horror Series Looks Deliciously Creepy

Parasyte: The Grey is coming soon, and Netflix has released its first trailer for the sci-fi horror series.

Parasyte: The Grey, based on the classic manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, tells the story of Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a woman in South Korea infected by an alien parasite. According to the show’s official synopsis, Su-in is “a young woman caught between her humanity and parasitic influence. Su-in doesn’t fully belong to either side — neither the parasites seeking to take over human society nor the team dedicated to eradicating parasitic organisms, called ‘The Grey.'”

The original manga is known for its John Carpenter-esque body horror, with the parasites manipulating their hosts’ bodies into tentacles, eyestalks, and other bizarre configurations. However, the manga also explores the relationships between the parasites and their hosts, with the aliens able to communicate and even cooperate with the people they’ve infected.

The trailer makes it clear that the series is staying faithful to the body horror aspects of Iwaaki’s original comics.

In the trailer, we see Su-in infected by the parasite, who soon begins to talk to her. As Su-in and other infected people go through their grotesque transformations, using their own morphing bodies as weapons, the organization called the Grey mobilizes to try and stamp them out. We see Su-in caught in the middle of the two worlds, wrestling with both the Grey and her own parasite, who speaks to her in voice overs.

Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, known for Train to Busan and Hellbound, is writing and directing the series. Along with Jeon So-nee, the show stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-ho, and Kim In-kwon.

Parasyte: The Grey isn’t the first adaptation of Iwaaki’s manga. Parasyte was also adapted into a two-part film series in 2005, and an anime series in 2014.

Parasyte: The Grey hits Netflix on April 5.

