Not many streaming services can claim to have cooked up an answer to Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but Paramount Plus looks to be doing just that in the form of The Tiger’s Apprentice, an upcoming animated film based on Laurence Yep’s urban fantasy novel series of the same name.

Recommended Videos

Armed with some deliciously kinetic source material and an impressive cast, The Tiger’s Apprentice just might end up stealing the show on Paramount Plus’ charts before long, but what’s the gist of the film exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about The Tiger’s Apprentice.

What is The Tiger’s Apprentice about?

Based on the first book in Yep’s aforementioned series, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows the plight of one Tom Lee, a Chinese-American boy living in San Francisco who becomes the protégé of a tiger known as Mr. Hu, and is quickly tasked with guarding a phoenix egg from the clutches of the evil Clan of Nine. Again, think Percy Jackson with Chinese mythology instead of Greek.

Who stars in The Tiger’s Apprentice?

Tom Lee in ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice.’ (Paramount Plus)

Brandon Soo Hoo, whose résumé includes the likes of Tropic Thunder and a pair of DC Animated Universe turns as Beast Boy, lends his voice to Tom, while Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding takes up the mantle of Mr. Hu.

Sandra Oh also stars as Tom’s draconic ally Mistral, while Michelle Yeoh plays the villainous Loo. Lucy Liu, Greta Lee, Sherry Cola, and Leah Lewis also shore up this gold mine of a voice cast.

DreamWorks veteran Raman Hui directs a script from David Magee (Life of Pi, The Little Mermaid) and Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes).

When does The Tiger’s Apprentice release?

Tom with his allies in ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice.’ (Paramount Plus)

Originally planned for a theatrical release, The Tiger’s Apprentice will now release exclusively to Paramount Plus on February 2 this year.

(featured image: Paramount Plus)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]