P. Diddy about to be hit with 120 more lawsuits, including by alleged 9-year-old victim

The horrific allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs continue to shock us. The singer was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Now, lawyers announced that there were upwards of 120 additional lawsuits they were planning on filing against Diddy and his associates.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and sexual abuse victims advocates and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale spoke at a press conference. There, they revealed that of the 120 lawsuits they were filing, many of the alleged victims had already spoken to the FBI. Buzbee and Arsdale claimed that the alleged victims were too afraid to speak out prior to Combs’ arrest. They also stated that they are in the process of collecting medical records for the alleged victims.

According to reports, some of the alleged victims found xylazine in their system. The attorneys stated that after the arrest, more than 3,000 people reached out to them. Still, the alleged victims were afraid to original speak up because of Combs’ status.

“They fear backlash in their communities, they fear backlash in their own families. They are afraid of retaliation from the perpetrators and their associates. They are rightly afraid for their own personal safety,” Buzbee said. “I expect that through this process, many powerful people will be exposed, many dirty secrets will be revealed.”

Alleged victims are using their voice

Buzbee and Arsdale are working with the alleged victims to get their stories told. They are reportedly from 25 states across the United States and are evenly split between men and women. Every individual story was different but it was noted that a common theme among the alleged victims’ stories was that a laced drink was given to them at the start of the party. If they refused it, you were kicked out.

“They’re coming forward now because they finally feel a bit safer that he’s behind bars,” Arsdale told HuffPost. “His influence and control over their livelihood and maybe physical health is waning, and so they’re coming forward in the numbers they are.”

During the press conference, Buzbee pointed out that this goes past just Diddy’s involvement, stating that there are plenty of people who should be afraid of what is being revealed to the public. “I would imagine, as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous,” Buzbee said. “You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

The some of the alleged assault happened at Diddy’s All-White Parties that became known throughout New York City. As of this moment, his lawyers have not responded to comments about the new lawsuits.

