The Real-Life Owner of The ‘Saltburn’ Mansion Isn’t Entirely Thrilled About the Film’s Popularity

As Emerald Fennell was scheming up the ins and ostentatious outs of her sophomore feature Saltburn, a contract was written up forbidding anyone working on the film from disclosing the location or real-life owners of the extravagant mansion that the majority of Saltburn takes place at.

Recommended Videos

This, of course, wound up being an entirely futile attempt at keeping the privacy of Charles Stopford Sackville—the actual owner of the Saltburn mansion, known in real life as the Drayton House—safe from the prying eyes of selfie-hungry social media influencers, because that’s exactly what his life is full of now.

Speaking recently to the Daily Mail, Sackville made note of how surprising the Drayton House’s newfound popularity has been, and hinted that he would have preferred if that aforementioned contract was able to seal the house’s secrecy as it intended.

I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering. How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.

Look, I get it; Saltburn spent months dominating on TikTok, and this increasingly dire capitalist hellscape has left us so impossibly lonely that getting in on as many Saltburn trends as possible is the closest thing to connection within your reach, and pulling one off at the mansion itself is worth that weight in gold.

But there are better ways to address this need, and none of them involve bothering someone at their own home. Read a book, go spend some time in nature, invite a friend over to cook a new recipe together and then eat it without putting it on Instagram. Let’s just play around with that aesthetic a bit and see what happens.

(featured image: MGM Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]