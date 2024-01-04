Thanks to ‘Saltburn,’ ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’ Is Having a Viral Moment

Similar to the Stranger Things Kate Bush phenomenon, Saltburn has given an older song new life.

The recent divisive film Saltburn has taken over the world. The “Eat the Rich” story follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan) as he enters the sordid world of generational wealth. It’s a tale filled with unhealthy obsessions and thrills you don’t see coming. At the movie’s end, Oliver dances nude through a sprawling mansion to “Murder on the Dance Floor.” The scene is iconic and the perfect end to an amazing movie. It’s an example of a wonderful union between the cinematography, acting, and song choice. Now that Saltburn has hit Amazon Prime Video after it ran in theaters, everyone is watching the movie and listening to that wonderful end song on repeat.

“Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor originally came out in 2001 on the album Read My Lips and found success on dance charts across the world. Even though the song is fun with a good beat, it faded from the mainstream. With Saltburn’s popularity, the song has gained newfound attention. Billboard reports “Murder on the Dance Floor” has once again entered the top ten of United States dance/election songs. As reported by People, the song “received 1.5 million Spotify streams around the world on Dec. 31.”

The song and dance from Saltburn even inspired a new TikTok trend. People play the song while someone records them dancing through their house. Even Ellis-Bextor got in on the trend. In a video posted on New Year’s Eve, Ellis-Bextor danced while wearing a flowing dress and antlers (a nod to Oliver’s birthday party costume). The video’s caption says “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!”

Everyone should be celebrating their best selves, and the new year, by dancing to “Murder on the Dance Floor.”

(featured image: MGM)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]