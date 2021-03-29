Owen, Beru, Anakin, and More Are Heading to the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Remember when they announced a series based around Obi-Wan Kenobi when he was on Tatooine? And remember how we all had jokes? Well, now some of those jokes and wishes are coming true because Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin production in April, and we got even more of a cast list!

According to Disney, joining the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi is Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. We knew that Indira Varma had joined the cast along with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, but to see stars like O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang joining the galaxy far far away is amazing! (Jackson’s Twitter bio has a Star Wars reference in it, so it’s truly one of those moments where I’m just so happy that he gets to be in a Star Wars!)

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9z49eW9Vgx — Star Wars (@starwars) March 29, 2021

While I am forever going to scream about Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back together, there are some exciting additions to the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi that make a lot of sense for the show but should also have Star Wars fans excited.

We don’t know who a lot of the cast is playing, with additions like Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani, but seeing names like Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse had me crying into the void. Why? BECAUSE IT MEANS WE’RE GETTING UNCLE OWEN AND AUNT BERU! Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back in their roles after playing Owen and Beru in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

So their inclusion in Obi-Wan Kenobi means that we will most definitely be seeing a young Luke Skywalker in the series.

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting underway, I just have one thing to say: My time has come. For so many of us, we grew up with the prequels, and they were some of the first Star Wars movies we got to see in theaters. So getting to revisit that time with some of the cast returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to be fascinating.

We have no idea who Sung Kang is playing, but the fact that he is in Star Wars after bringing Han Lue (also known as Han Seoul-Oh) to the Fast and the Furious franchise delights me to no end.

Everything about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is up the air, but it all just means we get more of Ewan McGregor as the character we all know and love. Will this be more Rebels-inspired? Will we see Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano roll up into the series? Who knows? But this cast is absolutely brilliant and diverse and what I want out of Star Wars. I can’t wait to see what Deborah Chow has in store for us, and I’ll have to make sure I bring all my tissues because I’m definitely going to cry.

(image: Lucasfilm)

