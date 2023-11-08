‘Our Flag Means Death’ Star Wants To Show You How To Make “Gentlebeard Cupcakes”

Our Flag Means Death may be over for the season, but that doesn’t mean our appetite for all things pirate has lessened. Thankfully, Samba Schutte wants to show us how to make “Gentlebeard cupcakes” to keep us feeling the pirate love.

Samba Schutte plays the cook of the Revenge, Roach, on Our Flag Means Death. He doesn’t just enjoy making food on the show but also in real life, and he wants to share his recipes with us. Earlier this year, Schutte hosted a cooking class through Momentus, and it was a huge success with fans. This month, he’s teaming up with Momentus again to benefit the Los Angeles Food Bank. Each ticket for the virtual class costs between $30 and $70. Both prices give you access to the class, but the higher price also grants you entry to a virtual meet and greet. During the online class, Schutte will cook with you live. A few lucky fans will get picked to be in the “front row” and have more interactions with Schutte.

This class offers an extra special treat because he will be making two of his original cupcake recipes, which he has lovingly named “Gentlebeard cupcakes.” As certain people in the fandom know, “Gentlebeard” is the fandom’s preferred ship name for Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi). Schutte describes one cupcake as “a dark, brooding, rich, decadent chocolate cupcake,” with a picture of Waititi on the screen. The other cupcake, which Schutte describes while a photo of Darby shows up on screen, is “a fluffy, moist, vanilla cupcake with a dashing blueberry frosting.”

These cupcakes were a hit with the Our Flag Means Death crew when Schutte made them on set. They were so good that Leslie Jones, who plays the amazing Spanish Jackie, cussed him out. In an Instagram video, Jones says, “First you make these perfect chocolate cupcakes,” then, after a lot of bleeped-out words, Jones continues, “Then you make these white cupcakes that obviously wanted to kill me last night because they wouldn’t stop going into my mouth.” This ringing endorsement from Jones makes me want to try them immediately.

Schutte reiterates how chaotic the times are right now. Many people are struggling with food insecurities, so taking the class will help fund the L.A. Food Bank. This will help ensure people who need food will get it this holiday season. The class will take place on November 18 at 10AM PT/1PM ET, so sign up soon. Let’s all have a Happy Crewsgiving with Samba Schutte and make some delicious cupcakes.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Max)

