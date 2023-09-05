Our Favorite Zombie Hunter Goes to Paris in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

Exploring the stories of The Walking Dead characters post-series finale was a wise move for AMC as far as profits are concerned. Fans of the TWD universe will follow their favorites almost anywhere, especially crossing the pond to Paris with beloved zombie hunter Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the second spinoff involving a major character from the flagship series, following this summer’s The Walking Dead: Dead City. Immediately, I questioned how Daryl ended up in Paris and what that would look like for him (given he doesn’t speak or understand French). Naturally, it’s all explained in a series of flashbacks.

Daryl has undergone an extreme metamorphosis as a character since his introduction in “Tell It to the Frogs”, season 1, episode 3 of The Walking Dead which premiered all the way back in 2010. He was introduced as crass, ignorant, and stuck in a co-dependent relationship with his brother Merle (Michael Rooker). But by the end of TWD, he’s a chosen uncle, taking care of Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and RJ Grimes (Antony Azor). Did anyone expect Daryl to ally himself with two nuns and a young boy they claim is special? Most certainly not, and yet that’s what Daryl Dixon is about.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s premiere kicks things off with a disoriented Daryl on some wreckage in the middle of the ocean. As soon as he makes it to shore, it’s obvious he’s not in familiar territory anymore. From there, the series explores how Daryl ended up in Paris and his struggles with making new allies overseas. It’s clear from the beginning that our favorite gruff American is itching to get back home to his family. But before he can make his way home, he is recruited to a mission by French nuns Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), to save a young boy named Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). Laurent is considered a miracle and Daryl is tasked with helping the nuns ferry the baby messiah to a safe location. Questions of faith, destiny, and other “Chosen One” cliches ensue.

There’s a lot to like in Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus’ performance, the gorgeous cinematography, the new locations, the gore, and the frightening chemical-filled walkers. Unfortunately, the new characters that are introduced aren’t interesting enough to warrant Daryl’s (or the audience’s) investment. This includes Laurent, who is more trouble than anything else. Not to mention how Daryl’s desire to go home and be with those he loves is a continuous conversation. It’s a frustrating affair for Daryl until the season finale, and I don’t blame him.

If the spinoff had focused just on Daryl’s journey and didn’t take him overseas, it may have been better. Dead City‘s main characters had more depth and featured villains who were more memorable. Meanwhile, the villains in Daryl Dixon are more or less surface-level. The few characters that are compelling are killed off quickly, unfortunately for us.

Regardless of the issues the series may pose, it might satisfy any hardcore Daryl fans. However, the series begs the question of whether this European detour was necessary in the first place. The series could disappear from canon, and it wouldn’t take anything away from the TWD universe. But if you don’t care about the logistics of what a spinoff contributes to canon, then again, it may satisfy you.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon may not be better than Dead City, but it’s not the worst of the spinoffs either. If you wish to find out what happens to Daryl, then tune into the series on September 10 on AMC and AMC+.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Christina Ramage/AMC)

