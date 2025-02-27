Oscars 2025: Where to watch this year’s biggest nominees

The 97th Academy Awards are underway this weekend, and we got you covered with where you can watch the award show and more. And, if you haven’t had a chance to sit down and watch some of the iconic films that are nominated for an Oscar this year, now is your chance to catch up on the films!
Continue reading to see what films were nominated and how you can watch each of them.
How to Stream Oscars 2025
When: Sunday, March 2 at 7 PM ET.
Where: The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
Streaming: Watch the 2025 Oscars on Hulu.
Emilia Pérez
Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldana, who plays Rita Mora Castro; Selena Gomez, who plays Jessi Del Monte; and Karla Sofía Gascón who plays Emilia Peréz.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Cinematography
- Best Music
- Best Writing
- Best Directing
- Best International Feature Film
- Best Picture
- Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Best Makeup and Hairstylist
- Best Film Editing
Streaming platform: Netflix
Dune Part 2
Dune: Part Two, which premiered in theaters on March 1, 2024, follows Timothee Chalamet who portrays Paul Atreides in the film. He must choose between the love of his life or the fate of the universe.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Sound
- Best Production Design
- Best Cinematography
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Picture
Streaming platform: MAX
Wicked
If you missed Wicked in theaters, you’re in luck because you can now sing along with Glinda and Elphaba straight from your couch! Catch the brilliant Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in this film adaption of the 2003 Broadway musical.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Picture
- Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Best Music
- Best Production
- Best Makeup and Hairstylist
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Sound
Streaming platforms: Apple TV and Prime Video
The Substance
The Substance follows Elisabeth Sparkle, portrayed by Moore, as she takes a mysterious drug meant to transform her into a better version of herself.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Picture
- Best Actress in a Leading Film
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Best Directing
- Best Makeup and Hairstylist
Streaming Platform: Prime Video which also offers a free trial to new subscribers.
Conclave
Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with selecting a new pope. While doing so, he uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could share the foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Picture
- Best Actor in a Leading role
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Best Writing
- Best Music
- Best Production
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
Streaming Platform: Peacock
A Complete Unknown
A Complete Unknown follows the life of Bob Dylan before he made it big and how he got launched into stardom. It’s a must-watch if you’re a fan of Bob Dylan’s music, or even if you’re not, it’s a great film regardless.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Picture
- Best Actor in a Leading role
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Best Directing
- Best Costume Design
- Best Writing
- Best Sound
Streaming Platforms: Apple TV and Prime Video
The Brutalist
The Brutalist follows a visionary architect who comes to America to rebuild his life. When he settles in Pennsylvania, a prominent industrialist recognizes his talent, and his life is turned upside down.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Picture
- Best Actor in a Leading role
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Best Directing
- Best Writing
- Best Cinematography
- Best Music
- Best Production
- Best Film Editing
Streaming Platform: Apple TV
Anora
Anora follows the story of Anora Mikheeva (Mikey Madison) when she falls in love with a Russian Oligarch, Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), but his parents prevent them from seeing each other and ultimately ruin their marriage.
Oscar Nominations:
- Best Picture
- Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Best Directing
- Best Film Editing
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Published: Feb 27, 2025 04:21 am