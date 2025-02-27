Oscars 2025: Where to watch this year’s biggest nominees

The 97th Academy Awards are underway this weekend, and we got you covered with where you can watch the award show and more. And, if you haven’t had a chance to sit down and watch some of the iconic films that are nominated for an Oscar this year, now is your chance to catch up on the films!

Recommended Videos

Continue reading to see what films were nominated and how you can watch each of them.

How to Stream Oscars 2025

When: Sunday, March 2 at 7 PM ET.

Where: The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

Streaming: Watch the 2025 Oscars on Hulu.

Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldana, who plays Rita Mora Castro; Selena Gomez, who plays Jessi Del Monte; and Karla Sofía Gascón who plays Emilia Peréz.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Cinematography

Best Music

Best Writing

Best Directing

Best International Feature Film

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Makeup and Hairstylist

Best Film Editing

Streaming platform: Netflix

Dune Part 2

Dune: Part Two, which premiered in theaters on March 1, 2024, follows Timothee Chalamet who portrays Paul Atreides in the film. He must choose between the love of his life or the fate of the universe.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Sound

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Visual Effects

Best Picture

Streaming platform: MAX

Wicked

If you missed Wicked in theaters, you’re in luck because you can now sing along with Glinda and Elphaba straight from your couch! Catch the brilliant Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in this film adaption of the 2003 Broadway musical.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Music

Best Production

Best Makeup and Hairstylist

Best Visual Effects

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

Streaming platforms: Apple TV and Prime Video

The Substance

The Substance follows Elisabeth Sparkle, portrayed by Moore, as she takes a mysterious drug meant to transform her into a better version of herself.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Film

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Directing

Best Makeup and Hairstylist

Streaming Platform: Prime Video which also offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Conclave

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with selecting a new pope. While doing so, he uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could share the foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Leading role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Writing

Best Music

Best Production

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Streaming Platform: Peacock

A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown follows the life of Bob Dylan before he made it big and how he got launched into stardom. It’s a must-watch if you’re a fan of Bob Dylan’s music, or even if you’re not, it’s a great film regardless.



Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Leading role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Directing

Best Costume Design

Best Writing

Best Sound

Streaming Platforms: Apple TV and Prime Video

The Brutalist



The Brutalist follows a visionary architect who comes to America to rebuild his life. When he settles in Pennsylvania, a prominent industrialist recognizes his talent, and his life is turned upside down.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Leading role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Directing

Best Writing

Best Cinematography

Best Music

Best Production

Best Film Editing

Streaming Platform: Apple TV

Anora

Anora follows the story of Anora Mikheeva (Mikey Madison) when she falls in love with a Russian Oligarch, Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), but his parents prevent them from seeing each other and ultimately ruin their marriage.

Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Directing

Best Film Editing

Streaming Platform: Prime Video



The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy