So Oscar Isaac Licked a Knife in This Moon Knight Training Video …

Despite the fact that we still haven’t gotten official confirmation from Marvel (just Sebastian Stan saying he’s excited about “Knight Moon” in front of Kevin Feige), we keep getting videos of Oscar Isaac training for something. And the internet is all in on the fact that this is definitely his training for Moon Knight.

The videos that have come out so far show Isaac training with a knife, and like, at this point, I’m ready for whatever Moon Knight ends up being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Gene Media (@madgenemedia)

Like … he licked what I’m assuming would be a bloody knife. Right? That’s what just happened in this video? We saw presumed Marc Spector licking a knife and then continuing to take out dude after dude all while “Killing in the Name Of” by Rage Against the Machine played. It’s … a lot to handle.

Personally, I hope the gray man bun is just part of Marc Spector’s look, and we just all embrace the show with open arms. Was I prepared to be extremely excited about Moon Knight? No, and yet here we are.

Twitter reacted to the knife lick accordingly.

Head empty, zero thoughts, just Oscar Isaac licking the blade of his knife pic.twitter.com/zBFor0n4Tb — The Baron Zemo School of Contemporary Dance (@Laura_K_A) April 11, 2021

Oscar Isaac licking a knife is something that can be personal. pic.twitter.com/5kklg19rh5 — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) April 11, 2021

Oscar Isaac and that knife man pic.twitter.com/mhRo68buc3 — ‎salma ❦ (@ssalmaab) April 10, 2021

Am I going to survive watching Moon Knight? Absolutely not. Like, these videos are just too much, and that’s just the fighting. We have no idea what’s going to happen otherwise in the show, but with Ethan Hawke joining Oscar Isaac, I’m just ready to sit back and embrace whatever they’re going to give me.

(image: Lucasfilm/Marvel Entertainment)

