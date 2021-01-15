Ethan Hawke is Heading to Moon Knight! I’m Ready to Ascend!!!

The Marvel Moon Knight series for Disney+ just got even more interesting as actor Ethan Hawke is joining the cast in an “unknown” role. This is an impressive accomplishment because I was already extremely interested in the series. The show, which is reportedly starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight still has a lot of unknowns right now, but it seems to be shaping up quickly.

And the addition of Ethan Hawke to the cast? How am I meant to survive watching this show? According to a new report from Deadline, Hawke is set to star opposite Isaac—probably as a villain—but there is no other information as to who he could be playing. Is he going to be Moon Knight’s big bad? Or is he going to be someone else entirely? Honestly, who cares! It’s Ethan Hawke in a Marvel show! And I didn’t have to sell my soul to see it happen!

First Owen Wilson, then Oscar Isaac, and now Ethan Hawke? If they cast Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter, I’m going to think that someone at Marvel has my dream journal. Keep using it, please and thank you.

Twitter is extremely excited about the casting and as you can see, we’re all emerging from our Ethan Hawke-loving holes to scream about him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

congratulations to marvel on joining the ethan hawke cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/QE8g4JfCMT — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 15, 2021

Really looking forward to this, should be a big departure for Marvel pic.twitter.com/7aoB2xBICs — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 15, 2021

Oscar Isaac vs. Ethan Hawke I knew the universe owed us for this year, but I didn’t think it would give us this.https://t.co/UnIrSNevZr — Ani Bundel (@anibundel) January 15, 2021

Owen Wilson in Loki, Ethan Hawke in Moon Knight. Good, good times. https://t.co/egJv5DNv2s — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) January 15, 2021

I’m so excited for whatever Moon Knight ends up being. I was on board when it was announced, I was even more excited when Oscar Isaac got added, I applauded the announcement of Mohamed Diab as a director, and now that Ethan Hawke is there, I’m ready to give my love and devotion to it. Let’s GO!

