‘Openly puppeteering Trump and Musk’: New concerns over Trump’s cabinet picks are causing unease online

Russian X accounts are now tweeting at Elon Musk about some policy ideas for the government. Just so you’re aware. To be fair, they’re only tweeted it at Musk but uh, that’s not exactly a comforting thought!

Artem Klyushin was named in literal congressional investigations into Russia’s potential interference in the United States election. And now he’s tweeting non-stop about how the government can be “restructured” under Donald Trump’s second presidency. Again, not at all HORRIFYING! Klyushin has been tweeting about who Trump should pick for his cabinet, how to fix certain bodies of the government and more.

Prior to the announcement of some of the cabinet positions, Klyushin did suggest people for Trump’s cabinet who would go on to be Trump’s picks. Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert F. Kenedy Jr. as Health Secretary being only two of a long list of Klyushin’s suggestions that came into fruition. He did not suggest the titles they received but Rubio and Kennedy were both on Klyushin’s list of names.

There were also names not on the list that ended up being picked for a cabinet position. Like Matt Gaetz.

✊ @realDonaldTrump ✊ @elonmusk :



• Marco Rubio

• Richard Grenell

• Bill Hagerty

• Tom Cotton

• Mike Waltz

• Steven Mnuchin

• Jamie Dimon

• Scott Bessent

• John Ratcliffe

• Mike Lee

• Elise Stefanik

• Robert O’Brien

• Tom Homan

• Chad Wolf

• Mark Green

• Susie… — АРТЕМ КЛЮШИН  (@ARTEM_KLYUSHIN) November 10, 2024

One user on X aptly pointed out that this feels like someone like Klyushin has a say in who is ended up in Trump’s cabinet. “Artem Klyushin appears to be picking Trump’s cabinet, or at least is extremely prescient about it,” they wrote. “Those nominated are controlled through ideology & blackmail. This is overt state capture of the USA by Putin & the Kremlin.”

Another pointed out that this feels like Klyushin is openly “puppeteering” the president and no one is doing anything about it. “Russian agent Artem Klyushin is openly puppeteering Trump and Musk to restructure the Dept of Defense. Does anyone in US law enforcement give a shit?”

Russian agent Artem Klyushin is openly puppeteering Trump and Musk to restructure the Dept of Defense. Does anyone in US law enforcement give a shit? https://t.co/05FG7W0Dzs — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) November 18, 2024

Many of us want to know why no one seems to care this is happening

The general response online about the situation is rooted in confusion. This feels like an issue that should be addressed and yet it just keeps happening. If Klyushin was part of a previous investigation due to Russia and the election, shouldn’t it be alarming that he’s openly tweeted his suggestions about the Trump cabinet positions?

“Hey Media, why is a Russian bot creator creating policy for the Trump Administration,” asked a user on X and that’s my question. Why is Klyushin tweeting this heavily about American politics still? All of it is concerning and while nothing is proven or a fact, it still is something to be aware of.

We don’t know what Klyushin’s list of names means but to see so many of Trump’s picks on there is concerning to see. That mixed with the sheer dedication that the Russian has to talking about our government policies isn’t something we should be taking lightly. As of this moment, there is nothing on Klyushin’s connection with Trump during this election and what his tweets mean but tagging Elon Musk certainly is a choice in this situation.

And if we know anything about Musk, he loves to respond to people…

