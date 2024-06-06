One Piece Episode 1107 S-snake
(Toei Animation)
Category:
Anime

Who Is The Betrayer? Will We Find Out in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1108?

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 04:00 am

The journey continues as One Piece is gearing up to release its 1108th episode! The long-running anime began back on October 20, 1999, and is going strong today in its 20th season. Episode 1107 was released on June 2 and fans are already excited to return to Luffy and his crew.

Recommended Videos

The next episode, titled “Incomprehensible! The Seraphim’s Rebellion!” will pick up after the cliffhanger of episode 1107, which saw York turned into stone at the end. The last episode continued on the character of Kuma and his backstory with Bonney searching through his memories as the others continued their search for Vegapunk. While the Straw Hats and Satellites are searching, a mysterious shadow seems to be fiddling with the cameras and communications, and Pythagoras seems to recognize who this mysterious figure is. Only moments later it appears that Pythagoras is killed in an explosion.

Luckily, when Usopp, Franky, Lilith, and Franky arrive at the scene of the tragedy, they discover that Pythagoras survived by separating his head from his body. York finds that S-snake is in the area and starts to faun over her asking why she isn’t following orders only for S-snake to turn her into stone revealing that S-snake was the one who had tried to kill Pythagoras.

This act means a betrayal has occurred given that the Seraphim are going against orders and attacking heroes, something they would only do unless ordered. Now that Saint Saturn is on his way to Egghead Island, this betrayal could have a huge impact on our heroes that we simply have to watch play out.

When is episode 1108 coming out?

The next episode is set to release on schedule on Sunday, June 9 at 9 PM (ET) and 6 PM (PT). You can head over to Crunchyroll to catch the next episode, though it will only be offered in Japanese with English subtitles at this point. Hopefully, in the next episode, we can start to get some answers on who is betraying the Straw Hats. Hey, no spoilers you manga readers!

Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.