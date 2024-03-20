‘One Piece’ Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary With a Worldwide Concert Tour

It’s hard to believe that anime and manga juggernaut One Piece is celebrating its 25th anniversary, something franchises rarely get to do. They’re going all-out with that celebration, launching a 25th anniversary One Piece music symphony tour this summer.

According to Anime Expo, the 25th Anniversary Music Symphony is set to kick off its tour starting early July in Los Angeles. This concert will feature iconic music tracks from the much-beloved anime series, such as “We Go!,” “We Are!,” “Oitsumerareta,” “Binks no Sake,” “Sai sai saikyo!!!,” and more. This concert will take place worldwide in various locations across America, Europe, and Asia. Here are the scheduled stops for the United States:

Los Angeles – July 6, 2024

San Francisco – July 8, 2024

Dallas – July 10, 2024

Washington – July 13, 2024

Las Vegas – July 20, 2024

Famous composer Kohei Tanaka, who’s penned various One Piece songs, will make an appearance at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles alongside singer Hiroshi Kitadani.

Anime fans who have the Anime Expo 2024 badge will receive discounts on tickets and early bird access, but only for a limited time (3/20–3/22). For everyone else, ticket sales open up on 3/22 at 9:30 AM PT.

Created by Eiichiro Oda in 1997, One Piece follows the adventures of notorious sea pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his plucky gang of shipmates. Together, they are the Straw Hat Pirates, one of the most powerful and feared pirate crews in the world. Luffy is no ordinary pirate captain, however, as he consumed the Gum Gum devil fruit when he was a child, which turned his body into rubber and gave him special abilities.

The One Piece manga is currently on chapter 1110, while the anime has 1,097 episodes, making it one of the longest-running TV series in history. One Piece is also the best-selling manga of all time with over 516 million copies sold, according to Guinness World Records.

The 25th-anniversary music symphony tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for One Piece fans.

