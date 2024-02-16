‘One Piece’ Chapter 1108 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece manga is currently careening towards what seems like the climax of its Egghead arc. Eiichiro Oda heavily hinted that we’ll finally be heading to Elbaf after this, which has left many understandably excited for what lies in the series’ future. But the present is also completely ridiculous, and therefore great.

We’ve got two characters we first met 25 years ago back on the scene. We’ve got one of the Five Elders actively in the fight. We’ve got a giant robot who seems primed to give us some information about one of One Piece lore’s biggest mysteries: the 100 Year Void. We got an old man with a hole through his chest. We got a Gear 5 Luffy ready to kick ass. Egghead was spicy from the get-go, but it’s getting even spicier.

So the obvious question becomes, when are the next chapters hitting? Over the last few years, Eiichiro Oda has gradually started taking breaks a little more often than he did when he was a young, strapping lad 20 years ago—and god knows that man deserves many, many breaks. But what does that mean for our ability to attempt to wait out cliffhangers?

Chapter 1107 and 1108 release dates, and where to read them

Recently, mangaka Eiichiro Oda has been on a roll of doing three weeks on, one week off. Chapter 1106, heartbreakingly titled “By Your Side” once you’re privy to the context, released on Sunday, February 5, 2024. It was the last in a series of three, and Oda accordingly took the next week off.

The next chapter, 1107, is scheduled to be officially released on Sunday, February 19. Assuming there will be no irregularities in the release schedule, chapter 1108 will release the following week on February 25, 2024. New chapters usually drop around 11 am EST.

Just a note here that One Piece always releases on Sunday. If you see the chapter and it’s not Sunday, it’s a leak. Please do not read it. Recently, Japanese police arrested individuals associated with leaking One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. It is, indeed, illegal to steal someone’s art and post it without their permission.

The good news is that One Piece‘s newest chapters are available to read for free on VIZ. They’re also simultaneously published on Shounen Jump‘s app, which gets you access to all of One Piece and all of Shounen Jump‘s famous offerings for $3.99 a month.

