‘One Piece’ Chapter 1102 Release Date Confirmed

One Piece’s previous chapters made everybody cry uncontrollably, and that’s unlikely to stop when One Piece Chapter 1102 is released later this month. Chapter 1101, titled “Dear Bonney,” takes readers back to when Luffy and Bonney were just kids. Monkey D. Dragon, the Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army, a.k.a. Luffy’s dad, also made an appearance in that chapter.

In Chapter 1101, Kuma had a conversation with Dragon about how children are a parent’s biggest vulnerability. Following that, it was revealed that Kuma regularly wrote dozens of letters to Bonney. He cherished his daughter dearly, but the letters never reached her because they were cruelly thrown out by Alpha, who is an agent for the CP8.

During this time, while Bonney’s powers were revealed, Kuma was on Dr. Vegapunk’s table to remove his brain. Kuma wanted Bonney to know that he loved her one last time and wrote her one last letter before he lost all of his memories and his individuality. He wished her a happy birthday in the letter, but Bonney never received it. Bonney will never know how her dad kept her in his thoughts all the time or how he loved her up until he lost his mind.

As painful as that was, Bonney eventually healed from her Sapphire Scales condition and escaped the clutches of Alpha. The chapter was undeniably heartbreaking for One Piece fans, who were left feeling devastated for both Kuma and Bonney. But, despite the tears, fans are determined to know when the next chapter of One Piece will drop.

When will One Piece Chapter 1102 be released?

The manga is currently on hiatus because One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda needs time to recover from his eye surgery. Thankfully, though, the hiatus is brief—Japanese readers will be able to access the manga at roughly midnight on December 25, 2023. For international readers, Chapter 1102 will therefore be available on December 24 from 3PM GMT, 11AM ET, or 8AM PT, and can be found on Viz Shonen Jump and Manga PLUS by Shueisha.

This may as well be a Christmas gift from Oda himself. Whether that gift brings joy or even more tears is for fans to find out themselves.

