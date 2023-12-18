It’s never too late to jump aboard with the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece. Although the manga was first published 25 years ago, the series is still ongoing. Following its success with the live-action remake, Netflix is rebooting One Piece with a new anime.

There are more than 1,000 chapters in the One Piece manga. In contrast, the anime has 1,100 episodes. Is it realistic to start watching this series now, if you’ve never seen it? For those new to One Piece, you might want to wait—the classic anime series is getting a remake right from the very first part of the manga, The East Blue Saga.

Newer fans could watch the remaster of the series without feeling the need to binge it all, and older fans might appreciate the updated animation.

WIT Studio will be in charge of The One Piece, the same animation studio responsible for Attack on Titan seasons 1-3, and Spy x Family. Needless to say, there are a lot of fight sequences fans will be looking forward to in this remake, given WIT Studio’s reputation for delivering great action scenes.

It’s unknown who the English and Japanese voice cast of The One Piece will be or if there are plans to retain the former voice actors for the series. The release date for this project is yet to be announced by WIT Studio or Oda Eiichiro, the manga’s author.

Older fans find it odd and funny that One Piece is already getting a remake, despite the anime and manga still being far from complete. The latest chapters of One Piece are still dealing massive emotional blows. Some mysteries from many arcs ago are only coming to light in recent chapters, and old fans are shedding fresh tears. Regardless of how or when the series will end, The One Piece will be great for reeling in new fans.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]