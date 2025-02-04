‘One of the most unintelligent billionaires’: Elon Musk is ripped to shreds by a bold Democratic representative

One bold Democratic representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is standing up to Elon Musk, denouncing him as deeply unintelligent and warning of the danger his incompetence poses as he interferes with the government.

Recommended Videos

Musk’s interference in the government and national affairs came to a head recently when he began calling for dismantling a vital government agency and raiding federal pay and classified government systems. The billionaire CEO of Telsa, who has not been elected to any government position or even nominated for a cabinet position, appears to be leading the charge in destroying USAID. This 63-year-old department is responsible for providing some of the world’s most vital and significant civilian foreign aid. Yet, Musk abruptly announced his and Trump’s plans to shut it down as they began purging the agency, including putting security chiefs on administrative leave after they tried to stop Musk and his DOGE employees from accessing sensitive government information they didn’t have the security clearance to view. The move occurred around the same time Musk gained access to federal pay systems and the private information of millions of Americans.

Musk has set up an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, literally steps away from the West Wing, giving him constant access to the president. He’s also trying to unlawfully shut down government departments, cut federal funding, raid sensitive information and security systems, and infringe on the privacy of countless Americans. Not only does Musk have myriad conflicts of interest that make him dangerous, but, as Ocasio-Cortez pointed out, there’s also the danger of his lack of intelligence.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenges Elon Musk’s intelligence

Given that Musk is a tech mogul and billionaire, some may just assume he must be intelligent. However, Ocasio-Cortez warned in an Instagram Story, “This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed.” As an example, she gave viewers a glimpse of the chaos he’s fostering with DOGE, “Like, they’re putting 19 year olds in at the treasury. This dude is not smart.” It has been reported that Musk’s DOGE has been hiring “engineers” as young as 19 years old. Wired noted that at least six young men, aged 19 – 24, are working for DOGE with little to no government experience and are unlikely to have the security clearance to access USAID’s classified government information or the Treasury’s federal pay systems.

Ocasio-Cortez also warned about his lack of morals, stating, “I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we really know of.” She left viewers with the ominous prediction that, at some point, he’s “going to hit a button,” and things will “go sideways.”

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the few Democratic leaders boldly sounding the alarm on what Musk is doing. She has been closely following his takeover of the government, including asking reasonable questions about why workers can’t get a security clearance if their operation is “legit,” why Musk’s billions in contracts with the federal government aren’t being targeted by DOGE as “waste,” and why an “unaccountable private citizen” is trying to control government spending. Everything he’s doing is unprecedented and morally and legally questionable.

Then, there’s the question of competence. Musk doesn’t have the experience and expertise to be an authority on government spending. It’s questionable if he even knows how to run a business effectively. After all, Neuralink was plagued with animal cruelty and toxic workplace allegations, while The Boring Co. employees thought they would die on the job. All it took was a year for Musk to run Twitter into the ground. Now, he’s bringing all that chaos and incompetence into the federal government, where he’s one button away from turning the country sideways.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy