‘You’ve all been conned’: Elon Musk destroyed for allegedly having White House office space

After allegedly moving onto Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to have 24/7 access to the president-elect, Elon Musk will reportedly follow him to the White House, where he’s anticipated to have office space.

Since Election Day, Musk has essentially become Trump’s shadow. Even before it was reported that he was renting a Mar-a-Lago condo, many had begun to expect that he moved onto the estate because there was no other explanation for his constant presence. He spent Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve with Trump, posed for photos with Trump’s family, and sat in on Trump’s dinners and phone calls with foreign leaders. Many expect he may even be directing the president-elect behind the scenes, given Trump’s abrupt killing of a bipartisan House bill after Musk had spent a whole day rage-tweeting about it. Everything about Musk’s presence is strange. After all, he’s not an elected official or even nominated to serve on Trump’s cabinet.

Musk’s presence has stirred annoyance, dismay, and concern, with many dubbing him Trump’s co-president or First lady. While it’s highly unusual for a non-elected official to get this close to a president-elect, the fact that Trump wasn’t in office yet diffused some concerns. Now, though, allegations have arisen that Musk may continue having this proximity to Trump in the White House, meaning he could soon influence Trump to do much more than just kill a House bill.

Elon Musk is allegedly tagging along with Trump to the White House

According to The New York Times, Musk will use office space in the White House compound, as two sources who have been briefed on the plans allege. He’ll reportedly use space in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which sits adjacent to the White House. The building is located closest to the West Wing, home of the President’s Oval Office. Musk will presumably be using the office for his DOGE work, although there’s no confirmation his co-head of DOGE, Vivek Ramaswamy, has similar plans for office space.

Additionally, The New York Times reports that Musk has already spoken with “transition officials” about his access to the White House. The sources briefed on the manner stated the level of access was left unclear. Special passes are required for those, such as the White House staff, who can exit and enter the West Wing freely. It’s unclear if Musk will score one of these passes, but if the sources are accurate, unfettered access to the White House appears to be his goal.

The internet is, understandably, unimpressed with the news. After all, the building is usually reserved for White House staff, meetings, and press interviews. Given that the so-called DOGE isn’t even an official agency and Ramaswamy has not parked himself within walking distance of the White House, there doesn’t appear to be a reason for Musk to be there. For some users, the news confirms their suspicions that Musk is aiming for “co-president” status. User @Definingf8 wrote, “So it is President Musk. You’ve all been conned.” Others pointed out the strangeness of Musk’s fixation on Trump while questioning where Ramaswamy was and denouncing the whole thing as a “clown show.”

So it *is* President Musk. You've all been conned. — Kagey ?? (@Definingf8) January 15, 2025

Elon doesn’t even have an office at any of his companies. He just uses conference rooms. lol — Trey Wheeler (@treywheeler_) January 15, 2025

Yall honestly believe this man doesn’t end up being the villain of the storyline? — Burgundy Trades (@BurgundyTrade) January 15, 2025

I can’t even understand this. — ThePoliticalViolin (@vbbernard) January 15, 2025

Where is Vivek?



He seems to have vanished. Is it just Elon for DOGE now? — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) January 14, 2025

Unreal. Clown show. — judgmental cat (@pressecwonkyeye) January 15, 2025

I could have done this too if my dad owned an emerald mine — Virgil’s Quill (@VirgilsQuill) January 15, 2025

Please say sike — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) January 15, 2025

Concerns that America is becoming an oligarchy are starting to sound credible as two of the country’s most powerful billionaires prepare to move into the White House together.

