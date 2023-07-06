One of the Best New Sketches in ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Might Change How You Watch ‘The Bear’

If you watched season one of FX and Hulu’s The Bear, you might remember that one episode. The one that was filmed in one take. The stressful one, where Sydney accidentally leaves online pre-ordering on, resulting in a full-scale kitchen meltdown:

While the rest of the season was, of course, fantastic, this episode in particular cemented to viewers just how incredible The Bear really is. This entire episode flew by in one stressful, yet captivating swoop.

However, a more recent scene from another current show, I Think You Should Leave, now has us viewing this scene ever-so-slightly differently. If you aren’t already familiar with this show, it’s the brainchild of unhinged Saturday Night Live alum Tim Robinson. Each sketch is nonsensical and belligerent, delightfully so, but this recent one has been making the rounds for somehow managing to take it up a notch:

So now we know. Now we know the full truth. It’s not just that Syd made an error; she happened to make an error during a time when Tim Robinson was “doing something.” All those hundreds of orders coming out of the machine, seemingly made in advance by multiple people? That was all just one guy.

One guy caused both Syd and Marcus to quit in one day. One guy is the reason Richie got stabbed. One guy gave Carmy a mental breakdown. All for 55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, 55 cokes, 100 tater tots, 100 pizzas, 100 tenders, 100 meatballs, 100 coffees, 55 wings, 55 shakes, 55 pancakes, 55 pastas, 55 peppers, and 155 taters.

The true delight of it all is one could probably order all of this at The Beef, so it really isn’t out of the realm of possibility. They already got an SNL cameo from Alex Moffat in season 2, so this is a prime opportunity to expand The Bear‘s cinematic universe.

(featured image: Netflix/FX on Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]