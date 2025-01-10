One of our favorite Dillon Panther has been asked to be part of the new ‘Friday Night Lights’

Peacock is working on a reboot of the series Friday Night Lights and fans have questions about who is going to come back from the original series. Apparently one of our beloved Dillon Panther players has been asked to return to the series.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins on the series during its original run, has been promoting his new Netflix series, American Primeval. While on the press tour for it, Kitsch was asked about the reboot series and revealed that he has heard about it and even better, he was asked to be a part of it. He did not elaborate further on it though.

“I’ve been asked, and we’ll leave it at that,” Kitsch said on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. He also went on to say that he was asked “to be a part of some kind of reboot.” Alright so if Tim Riggins is, in theory, returning, does that mean we have hope that the new reboot show isn’t erasing what we loved of the original show? Could we have hope that Coach Eric Taylor could make his comeback?

As of this moment, all we know about the series is that Jason Katims, Pete Berg and Brian Grazer are all said to be back working on it. Which does make me excited for what the feel of the show will be. But until we know more, we’re all just speculating on the series itself.

When Kitsch spoke with The Post, he clarified his feelings on returning as Riggins. He shared he doesn’t think he’d play the same part but clarified how he would play Riggins again. “Maybe. I haven’t thought about it, to be honest, but I don’t know. It’d be tough. If [Berg] calls me and he’s like, ‘Well, you play a coach on the other side of the sideline, and I’ll shoot you for 10 seconds, and Riggins is yelling at his players or something.’ I’d probably do that,” he admitted.

I just want to go back to Texas with my faves

I was admittedly late to the Friday Night Lives hive. I saw the movie when it came out in 2004 and loved it dearly. But I didn’t watch the hit NBC series until 2020. It was one of the best decisions that I ever made because it made me fall in love with Kyle Chandler’s Eric Taylor and his ability to inspire his team to victory.

The series itself just has a brilliant home town feel and if you grew up in a football town, you’ll understand the appeal of the show. I am excited that Katims, Berg, and Grazer are back but I also don’t want to be without the Taylor family. If we did thinks like Kitsch suggested, with Riggins coaching another team and seeing him briefly or even just having Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) back in action, that’d be enough for me.

Until we know more, I guess I will just have to keep rewatching Friday Night Lights and yelling “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy