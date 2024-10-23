‘One nice thing about Donald Trump is … ?’: Tim Walz gives the best answer to an impossible question

“Minnesota nice” is an unshakable curse, but vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is ditching the pleasantries as the 2024 general election draws near.

During a recent appearance on The View, Walz was given a series of speed round questions by co-host Sara Haines. His answers started innocuously enough. When asked, “Your advice to JD Vance is?” Walz answered, “Just go in and order the chocolate donut, don’t add anything else.” A follow-up question left the audience gagged, however: “One nice thing about Donald Trump is?” to which Walz replied, “He will not be president again.”

Yes, Tim Walz is that girl. The Minnesota Governor might be known for rocking flannels and exuding pure, 100% Midwestern dad energy, but he’s also razor-sharp when it comes to delivering zingers like this. Walz can and will go there, so to speak, and that kind of ruthlessness might just be what lands him and Kamala Harris in the White House come November 6.

It’s a question as old as time: is there anything good to say about former President Donald Trump? Throughout his short but storied career in politics, Trump has violated campaign finance law, encouraged an insurrection of the US Capitol, and inhumanely separated families at the border in mass deportation camps—and that’s not even factoring in the dozens of sexual assault allegations, federal investigations, and general offensive nonsense he spews on the daily.

In short, it’s perfectly understandable why millions of Americans aren’t exactly stoked by the idea of a second Trump presidency, made all the worse by his VP pick, Ohio Senator JD Vance. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has gone up against Trump time and time again, whether that be on the debate stage or elsewhere. And now, Walz is chiming in, making his true feelings about the Republican frontrunner known ahead of the November election—and he’s absolutely correct.

Meanwhile, Trump is bagging fries at McDonald’s, for some reason, while simultaneously refusing to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers. And Vance isn’t doing much better, having made some truly baffling remarks about how people who choose not to have children are “deranged, “psychotic,” or “sociopathic”—a fitting follow-up to his “childless cat lady” comments and weird obsession with breeding.

Well, regardless of whatever bizarre garbage comes out of Trump or Vance’s mouth next, at least we can count on Walz to send ’em to school—this election cycle is just getting more and more entertaining by the day.

