ColourPop’s Naruto Line Is Glittery & Bold

Just a few days after teasing its newest pop culture collection, ColourPop Cosmetics has launched its Naruto line, which is packed with bright colors and plenty of glitter. ColourPop is known for its limited-edition product runs based on beloved franchises, including Hocus Pocus, various Walt Disney animated films, Star Wars’ The Mandalorian, and Sailor Moon, to name just a few.

Like its past collections, ColourPop Cosmetics has released multiple Naruto-themed makeup items that can be purchased individually or in bundles. The complete set includes Gold Dust Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel in gold; Chakra Lux Lip Oil; BFF Crème Gel Liners in three shades (“Revenge,” “Ninja Way,” and “Courage”); Super Shock Shadows in three character-specific shades (Sasuke Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki, and Sakura Haruno); and the Naruto Pressed Powder Palette, which includes 15 shades ranging from neutral to bright to packed-in glitter.

If you want everything, you can get the entire collection for $89 and free shipping to most countries. Alternately, you can purchase the “Ninja Academy” Super Shock Shadow set for $25 plus shipping or the “Strongest Jutsu” BFF Crème Gel Liner set for $24. Those who checkout using Klarna (where it’s available) get 25 percent off their order.

Become the greatest ninja! ??? The NARUTO X ColourPop limited-edition collection is AVAILABLE NOW on https://t.co/5C9dbsiHpN and will be coming to @ultabeauty on 7/30 ??



PLUS get 25% off your purchase (no exclusions!!) when you check out using Klarna! ?? pic.twitter.com/5AS1Lfj9oE — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) July 20, 2023

ColourPop Cosmetics is a cruelty-free company, meaning they do not test their products on animals and neither do their suppliers. Additionally, many products are vegan, meaning they do not contain any animal products or bi-products; to differentiate, the company puts a vegan symbol on these products.

At time of writing, the entire Naruto collection is still available for purchase (i.e. it hasn’t sold out yet), although some replies to the company’s Twitter announcement note difficulties checking out. For the next 10 days, ColourPop’s Naruto line will only be available through its website. Beginning July 30, it will also be available in Ulta stores.

(featured image: ColourPop Cosmetics)

