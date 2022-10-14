The internet loves to break itself over Chris Evans. The actor, who played Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been one of the most beloved main characters online for a great many reasons. One of these is that Chris Evans is everyone’s fictional boyfriend because hey, he’s fun to talk about and to look at! Sometimes we even write love letters to his Captain America beard. Now, the internet for the last few days has been talking non-stop about new set pictures from Red One that show Evans in plenty of layers.

And when I say layers, I really mean it. He has four layers on and it’s fascinating how hot layers can be! (Take that “hot” as you will.) The holiday action comedy stars Evans opposite Dwayne Johnson and Lucy Liu and if he’s going to be wearing this leather jacket and this many layers? Well, we’re all in for a holiday treat. Add in Johnson and Liu, and this seems like the hottest movie imaginable.

oh, to be one of the many, many layers atop chris evanshttps://t.co/31Ve2nnUwV — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) October 14, 2022

Why does the Internet love Chris Evans, and how is he able to maintain one of the Top Chris slots at all times? From adoring his dog to having fun and seeming super approachable on red carpets and in interviews, Evans always seems to be living his best life and taking us all along for the ride.

god made men and sent us chris evans as an apology pic.twitter.com/7nrzs6sMpO — comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) October 13, 2022

So we don’t know that much about Red One yet but if this us just one of the looks in this film? We’re in for a treat! AND LUCY LIU AND THE ROCK!?! COME ON THAT’S GONNA BE AMAZING!

(image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

The trailer for House Party is here and it’s glorious! (via ComicBook.com)

Make sure to read this one piece about The Good Fight from Pajiba! (via Pajiba)

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, dies at 72. (via Variety)

David Gordon Green was going to walk away from horror before Jason Blum dangled The Exorcist at him (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Joel McHale is heading to a new comedy series! (via Deadline)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]