Oh Okay, I Need to See ‘Rogers the Musical’

The moment I saw the in-universe Avengers-themed Broadway show Rogers the Musical in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, I knew it was for me. The musical serves as an elaborate joke for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who quickly walks out of the show (as one would when forced to relive a traumatic battle via song). Once I saw that scene, I knew I needed to see Rogers the Musical for myself. The problem was that it wasn’t a real musical. Until now!

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now enjoy a performance of Rogers the Musical in a new show opening for the summer at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. In Disney’s California Adventure Park, fans can watch the tale of Steve Rogers, from his humble beginnings through his entire time fighting with the Avengers. The musical offers an entertaining look at the fun side of the MCU, and I’m here for it.

The show includes Cap’s romance with Peggy Carter during World War II, his recruitment by a singing Nick Fury, and a cast of characters that includes Tony Stark, Thor, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, and Clint Barton. From cheesy costumes to songs that are beyond funny (and catchy), Rogers the Musical seems like a perfect complement to the Avengers Campus.

Bring it to Broadway next

While Rogers the Musical is only open at California Adventure Park from June 30 to August 31, I would love to see this show hit the road. If it went to Broadway (or even toured other Disney Parks), I think it’d be fun for fans across the globe.

For that matter, why not film the show and screen it on Disney+. Hell, release it in theaters! Whatever the future holds for Rogers the Musical, this summer stay at California Adventure does have me looking at flights out west. I think that this is going to be one Marvel adventure fans won’t want to miss. As for waiting in line at the park, well, as the song says, “I can do this all day!”

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

