‘Oh my god’: Open the schools! One couple realized their infertility problems were caused by the most obvious of obstacles

If you thought men who had basic sex education was bad, wait until you hear this one! Slate’s “How To Do It” section featured a headline all about one couple’s struggle to have a baby. Which was solved by arguably the most obvious of solutions.

In the article, the man in question stated that he was 30 years old and had been married to his wife for roughly 4 years. For an entire year, they tried for a baby and when it wasn’t working out, they went to a fertility clinic and, as he put it, “that’s when the problems started.”

You’d be beyond surprised by what he and his wife learned was their issue….it was condoms. Meaning that he was still wearing them, trying to get her pregnant. He pointed out that health class where they were from wasn’t the best but…COME ON.

“We’re not from the U.S., and sex education in our country was pretty basic. What I got drilled into my head, over and over, was, ‘Always wear a condom or you’ll catch horrible diseases,’ I was a good kid who didn’t want trouble, so I always wore a condom,” he wrote. “In what was probably only a few minutes but some of the longest of my life, the doctor at the clinic explained how condoms actually function and that we’d been failing to get my wife pregnant because I was wearing a condom while we did it. The solution was simple: Stop wearing condoms when having sex. I’ve never felt like more of an idiot than when walking out of that office.”

Personally, my favorite response to this story is someone just writing lyrics to “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield as a reply.

Most of the internet is just in shock that…this was the reason.

Before we move on, I am aware that this poster said they were not aware of how a condom fully works and that’s fine. But I also think that most condom boxes kind of tell you what the deal is. In fact, if you have the internet you could have just asked your preferred search engine and shared yourself the embarrassment!

The following question to the outlet is even more surprising. According to the original poster “The person says that since removing the condom, he now suffers from erectile dysfunction, and he wants to know what to do about it. Response is, take meds. I’d love to know what country this person is supposedly from. Some are quite sexually repressed, so many this is legit.”

Many of the responses simply told the original man to…keep wearing the condom. I understand if you’re not told anything else, you might be confused but also does the birds and the bees not exist? How did both of these people not know that you have to take the condom off? There is just a lot going on here that is baffling and so many of us are confused.

