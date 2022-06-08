‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Reminds Us the Power of the Resistance

Obi-Wan Kenobi has slowly been working towards showing us exactly where the show is heading and, in episode 4, we got a look into Ben’s fight against the Empire and those he’s teaming up with. It’s a beautiful look at what we love about Star Wars and a great journey to take Obi-Wan Kenobi on.

**Spoilers for the first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi lie ahead**

In episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we get to see what the series really is all about: The Resistance. Which, when you boil Star Wars, is at the core of everything. This episode changed the series from Obi-Wan remaining somewhat impartial for the time being to him being an active part of the Resistance and fighting back against the Empire. And it all stems back to Leia Organa and Ben’s connection to her and trying to keep her safe.

Throughout the episode, we see as Ben and Tala are on the Empire base that has Leia and see our Princess constantly fighting against Reva. Leia resists in the way that we know Leia to do and refuses to give Reva any bit of information that she wants despite being a frightened 10 year-old. And that, to me, is what the Resistance is all about. Pair that with the actual Resistance showing up and it was an episode that felt like the dawning of change that the galaxy needs.

With Tala, we meet some of her friends on Jabim and one of them is Roken (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) who tells Ben that he knows all about the horrors of the Empire. And while they’re all currently trying their best to protect the younglings that the Empire is hunting, it is the origin of the Resistance fight against Darth Vader.

We are the spark

What I loved so much about this episode is when the other fighters fly in to try and save the day at the end of the episode. Wade and Sully (Maya Erksine) use their ships that are typically used for cargo to come and rescue Tala, Ben, and Leia. They were up against the Empire and barely had enough resources for what they were already doing but they took a stand to protect those on their side and that’s what the Resistance has always been about.

Yes, it’s about stopping Vader and the Empire. But it’s also about protecting those fighting alongside you. Unlike Vader who is willing to Force choke anyone in his way, the Resistance has always been about making the move to protect each other and fight back in whatever meaningful way they can. And I’m so happy that Obi-Wan Kenobi showed us that the Resistance will always fight back even when they’re completely out numbered and on their last leg.

They’re there for each other

When it seems as if the Empire got the advantage by taking out Wade’s ship, we still see those left in the Resistance comforting each other. And it’s a moment where we know that Leia understands completely the pain that she’s in for. She reaches for Ben’s hand, comforts him despite having been kidnapped herself, and the two hold hands as they head back to Jabim. And that is, at its core, the Resistance. They’re there for each other and will comfort one another and do whatever it takes to stop the Empire.

(image: Lucasfilm)

