The NYCC Trailer Round-Up Features New Shows and Old Favorites

With New York Comic Con wrapping up today, many of us still long for the thrill and excitement of an IRL convention experience. But there’s still a lot to like about the virtual con. For starters, it’s cheaper, there’s no fears of con crud, and your feet don’t hurt from spending hours traversing the Javitz Center. Plus, you have immediate access to all the trailer drops and sneak peeks without leaving the comfort of your own home.

And in case you’re worried that you’ve already streamed everything there is to stream during quarantine, fear not. There’s a landslide of content coming to your screens in the form of new seasons, new series, and reboots of pop culture cult classics. Here’s our rundown of the trailers that captured our attention:

Animaniacs, Hulu

Yacko, Wacko, and Dot Warner return in this reboot of the beloved 90s animated series. In classic Animaniacs fashion, we get a spoof of Jurassic Park, a Steven Spielberg cameo, and a mention of Pinky and The Brain. The adventures continue on Hulu, with new episodes premiering on November 20th. Now where is the Tiny Toon Adventures reboot?!

Resident Alien, Syfy

Check out the first 7 minutes of Syfy’s comedy series, which stars Alan Tudyk as an alien living in disguise on earth. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, and also features Linda Hamilton and Mandell Maughan. Resident Alien premieres on Syfy in January 2021.

Invincible, Amazon Prime Video

Robert Kirkman’s Skybound comic book gets the adult animation treatment in this new superhero series. Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) plays Mark Grayson/Invincible, the teenage son of superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The cast includes Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Sandrah Oh, and Mark Hamill. Invincible is set to premiere sometime in 2021.

Truth Seekers, Amazon Prime Video

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg reunite for this horror comedy series about inept ghost hunters. A British take on Ghostbusters with the Cornetto crew? Count us in. Truth Seekers premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 30th.

The Stand, CBS All Access

Stephen King’s prescient 1978 novel about a viral pandemic gets the miniseries treatment on CBS All Access. Directed by Josh Boone (The New Mutants), the series boasts an all-star cast that includes James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alexander Skarsgård. The Stand premieres on CBS All Access on December 17.

Helstrom, Hulu

You can check out the first 10 minutes of the Helstrom pilot, Marvel’s new horror-ish series on Hulu. Created by Paul Zbyszewski (Day Break), the show centers around Daimon (Granchester‘s Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Succession‘s Sydney Lemmon), the children of a powerful serial killer who now fight against evil. Helstrom premieres October 16 on Hulu.

Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access

Get a sneak peek at Season 3 of Disco in this exclusive scene featuring Sonequa Martin-Green and new cast member David Ajala. Star Trek: Discovery premieres on October 15 on CBS All Access.

Love and Monsters, Paramount Pictures

Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) goes on a journey to find his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), seven years after the Monsterpocalypse decimated the earth. Michael Rooker co-stars in this monster action comedy directed by Michael Matthews (Five Fingers for Marseilles). The film will be available on SVOD on October 16.

The Expanse, Amazon Prime Video

Buckle up for season 5 of the cult science fiction series, with new episodes landing on December 16th.

American Gods, Starz

The much-beleaguered and delayed third season of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods is finally here. Marilyn Manson joins the cast, but fans will be disappointed to see that Orlando Jones and Mousa Kraish will not be returning after much controversy. Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2021.

What are you most looking forward to watching from NYCC?

(featured image: screencap/Hulu)

