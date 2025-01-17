Now why did Zac Efron catch strays because of ‘The Traitors’?

Things got tense on The Traitors. And as Bob the Drag Queen was fighting for his life, he tried to take Zac Efron down with him. No, Zac Efron is not on The Traitors. But his brother is.

Dylan Efron, who is on Down to Earth with Zac Efron with his brother, is a contestant on the show. And while Boston Rob threw Bob the Drag Queen’s name into the ring, Efron decided to join in. He said that he grew up with an actor and can really tell when someone is just acting and Bob the Drag Queen did not take kindly to it.

As a response, Bob said that his brother wasn’t a good actor. It resulted in Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey saying to Efron after that that wasn’t true and that Zac Efron is a great actor. To be clear: Zac Efron didn’t do anything in this scenario and yet somehow ended up getting insulted.

Also, to be fair, I was offended on behalf of Zac Efron when this all was going down. For a number of reasons but mainly because everyone ignored Zac Efron’s best performance yet. So when Bob the Drag Queen said he wasn’t a good actor, I got triggered in the comfort of my own home.

Maybe Bob the Drag Queen should watch The Iron Claw

If you were not a fan of High School Musical or even movies like Neighbors, find. I will allow it. But Zac Efron gave an award worthy performance as Kevin Von Erich in the A24 film The Iron Claw and everyone just slept on it. It is truly one of the best movies ever and most definitely one of the best from A24 as a studio.

Telling the true story of the Von Erichs (but leaving out some sad details), the film is all about the wrestling family and their tragic losses throughout the years. Will I ever recover from watching Zac Efron say “I used to be a brother” at the end of this movie? No! It is extremely depressing. And yet Bob the Drag Queen said Zac Efron isn’t a GOOD ACTOR?!

I know it was in the name of game play but there was no reason for Zac Efron to get caught in the cross fire. And really, Dylan Efron was right! So hopefully now that Bob the Drag Queen is out of Alan Cumming’s manor, he can watch The Iron Claw and join the “Zac Efron should have been nominated for an Oscar” train.

