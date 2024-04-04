Now What Is This Beef Between Rebel Wilson and Adele?

Rebel Wilson had everyone rooting for her book when she talked about her experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen. Now, she is coming for Adele and people aren’t really believing her story about meeting the singer.

Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising, is holding nothing back, and in an excerpt released by In Touch Weekly, Wilson claims that Adele “always quickly turns away” whenever she sees her and even goes on to allege that people used to confuse the two. “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another …”

I do not remember people confusing Adele and Wilson but if Wilson claims as much, someone in the industry might have done so. While Wilson had us on her side in the story about Cohen, this one seems a bit more like Adele just doesn’t really know Wilson or doesn’t like her and Wilson is reading too far into it.

In the snippet available, it doesn’t seem like Adele did anything to Wilson outside of not giving her the attention she wanted, and it has then earned her a spot in Rebel Rising. But why? What does Adele have to do with her?

What did Adele ever do to her?

Maybe in the book we will learn more about some other situation between the two, but what is available just reads as Wilson being mad that Adele didn’t seem to want to bother with her. Projecting that it is because she played a character called “Fat Amy” and connecting that to Adele in some way is a lot of unconfirmed ideas about a person.

It also throws the entire situation into question because Wilson is just assuming these things and insinuating how Adele feels about her. Adele herself has not yet responded to the claim that she hates Wilson, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Adele didn’t even remember the instance that Wilson recounted.

All we really know is that Wilson did not get a dream encounter with Adele and that has clearly stuck with her. The rest is just conjecture at this point, and it isn’t really fair to put that all on Adele.

