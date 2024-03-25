What Is Going On With Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen?

Rebel Wilson may be hilarious, but she’s also not afraid to speak her mind, a fact that Sacha Baron Cohen is now learning all about. In her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, she apparently talks about an actor who she’s deemed an “a**hole,” and she’s now revealed it to be Cohen.

The pair worked together on the 2016 movie Grimsby, which also starred Mark Strong, Isla Fisher, Gabourey Sidibe, and Penélope Cruz. Wilson planned to write a chapter in her book about an actor who forced her to have a “No a**holes” policy. Instead of letting Wilson tell her story, she says Sacha Baron Cohen tried to put an end to it, and Wilson fired back by outing who she was speaking about on social media.

Sharing a picture in her Instagram stories, Wilson wrote the following: “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The a**hole that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

This is not the first time that Wilson has alluded to the fact she was talking about a former co-star in her memoir. She also posted an Instagram video about the reasoning behind her “no a**holes” policy and shared a bit more about her memoir and this chapter in particular. “Do you wanna know why I have a ‘no a**holes’ policy now with people I work with? …Well it’s all in the book,” Wilson said. “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a**hole policy, that means like, yeah, I don’t work with a**holes.’ I was like, ‘oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical.”

Wilson went on to talk about the a**hole in question. “But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy. Chapter on said a**hole – it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole.”

Maybe let people tell their stories?

She’s also said that she was always planning to name him in the book, so Rebel Rising was never going to have the question of who the asshole was. Still, going out of your way to try to silence someone else’s story with your PR team doesn’t exactly make us believe that Wilson is wrong about what she is alleging.

We currently do not know what happened to the two of them on the set of Grimsby, but it was enough that it not only changed how Wilson planned to work but made her angry enough to put it in her memoir. We can find out what happened in Rebel Rising when it is released on April 2, 2024.

