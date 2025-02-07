Notorious TERF JK Rowling got what she wanted and clearly hates it

JK Rowling has devoted the entirety of her post-Harry Potter life to attacking trans people. Sometimes she bullies them as individuals and sometimes as a group, but either way it’s exhausting. Because she’s a very rich woman, she has perhaps contributed more than any other person to the erosion of trans rights in Britain.

Meanwhile, convicted felon and rapist Donald Trump is also dead-set on eroding trans rights in America. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order declaring that the United States would only recognize two sexes, male and female, going forward. Not long after that, he signed another executive order prohibiting gender-affirming care for people aged 19 and under. (Very, very, very few trans children undergo surgery in the first place.) Now, he’s signed another executive order titled “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” which means trans women cannot compete in female sporting contests, regardless of whether they’ve fully transitioned or not.

Notably, there is no mention of whether trans men, people assigned female at birth, can play women’s sports or not. As with everything Trump and the transphobe crowd does, this executive order was not well thought through. How many trans athletes does this ban affect, by the way? About ten. In a world where climate change is nipping at our heels and vast, terrible human rights violations are going on, Trump saw fit to torment and legislate against a grand total of ten people.

How does Rowling come into this? Well, she’s witnessed a picture from Trump’s signing of the executive order. In the video still the president sits in the center, holding up his signature, while a large group of white young girls gather round him in appreciation. This seems to have ignited some sense of disgust in Rowling, probably because Trump is a rapist who’s famously expressed approval for grabbing women “by the p****.” But has her disgust caused her to reflect on her actions? Nope!

“Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights,” she wrote on far-right social media platform X. “Without you, there’d be no images like this.” It’s utterly baffling that Rowling would slam Trump signing that executive order, because this is exactly what she wanted. Those little girls celebrating Trump hounding ten members of a minority group is part of an ideology she thoroughly threw herself behind. Rowling approved wholeheartedly of all the bullying and misinformation that got the United States to this point.

Despite her power, Rowling did absolutely nothing to protest when women in the USA lost their abortion rights. She made no substantial objection when a rapist was elected to the highest office in the land. She has supported the most terrible men out there with gifts of flowers, and she makes a particular point of going after African women in sports. She wanted this particular strand of creepy bigotry, the kind that gives adults free rein to obsess over the genitals of children. It stopped being about sports a long, long time ago. Sorry, Joanne. It’s much too late to have second thoughts.

