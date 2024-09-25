Nothing but respect for my favorite ally, Oz “The Penguin” Cobb

Oswald Cobb is a lot of things. He’s a man who doesn’t really have much loyalty, he will criticize your bad Spanish, and he is an ally. Yes, you read that correct. Colin Farrell’s take on The Penguin is, in fact, an ally. We love to see it.

Oz Cobb as a character is a very fun guy. Farrell’s take on the iconic Batman villain is a bit different from other versions before him but he still has that charm that fans of the Penguin know and love. The deeper we get into The Penguin on HBO, the more we learn about Oz and, well, everyone loves that he is an ally to all.

During the first episode of The Penguin, Oz is walking with Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) when they come across two sex workers on the street. Oz politely says hello to them and walks in. Many are calling Oz an ally for the scene. They also pointed out that not only is he Pro LGBTQ and sex work, but he is also working with a young man of color who has a disability. Oz Cobb is a man of the people.

-Pro LGBTQ

-Pro Sex Work

-Giving jobs to minorities with disabilities



I don’t remember Batman doing any of that! #ThePenguin https://t.co/8NviqGV4ef — Short not Small ? (@TheOnlySxSation) September 20, 2024

No really, he is. Not only is he a king of the darker side of Gotham but he also hates QR codes when they are forced into his face.

The Penguin is a trans ally, supports sex workers, and hates QR code bullshit.



He is a man of the people, unlike that billionaire poser, Bruce Wayne. https://t.co/Qvc6IVKCh8 — LuciferRose ?????️‍⚧️ (@BoomEruption) September 22, 2024

He’s just a single guy who works too hard and loves his mom

Sure, if we stop and think about Oz for too long, we might not love that he is a mobster. Actually…that’s not true, we all love Tony Soprano despite that fact so what makes Oz any different? What we really love about him though is that, right now, he’s just a guy trying to navigate where he fits in in Gotham and he’s not exactly the best at doing it.

But he tries. He supports sex workers, doesn’t discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and really just wants to protect his mom. That’s my Ozzie boy!

Penguin: A sex worker & queer ally, respects spaces reserved for people who use wheelchairs & loves his mom ? pic.twitter.com/VP9QRE1CpP — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) September 23, 2024

Did I think in 2024 that I’d find the Penguin relatable? No but he just kind of fumbles his way through Gotham when it seems like he really wants to just be watching old movies with his mom.

that one friend who don't play about TCM https://t.co/nsmkFjnpFD pic.twitter.com/DeqTqzqLmS — franny (@maculvein) September 21, 2024

It is kind of funny to see people tweeting about Oz like this. But then again, we came out of The Batman and were obsessed with whatever Farrell was doing as the Penguin. Remember that interrogation scene between him, Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Batman (Robert Pattinson)? We love a bilingual king like Oz!

Anyway, Batman isn’t supporting the community like Oz is! He’s too busy being moody about his dead parents and eating blueberries while wearing sunglasses inside of Wayne Manor. He should be out on the streets, helping Gotham like Oz is. (I know Oz is not helping Gotham but he would if he could!)

So here is to our guy: Oz, you’re perfect. Don’t let Gotham change you. Just stay being the icon you are forever and always.

