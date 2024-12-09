‘No:’ Zachary Levi says he’s not canceled for supporting Trump

Harold and the Purple Crayon star Zachary Levi says that his support of President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t lost him jobs. Sir, you were making movies like Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Levi was on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and began talking about being “canceled.” To be fair, Levi hadn’t been on everyone’s favorite actors list for a while. Probably because of how he was acting when it came to the lack of box office for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Or maybe his anti-vaxx rhetoric! Point is: No one really cared about Levi being in the things for a while.

But he came out as a Trump supporter and Bill Maher asked if that forced him to lose jobs. “No,” Levi said. “For coming out and voting for Trump? I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be. I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot, and none of those have been compromised. None of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, ‘Hey listen this is a line too far, and we can’t have you associated with the project anymore.’ We’re all still full steam ahead on those. How it ultimately plays out in the future? I don’t know.”

The last few movies in Levi’s filmography outside of Harold and Shazam include a Spy Kids movie no one watched, that one movie where he was Kurt Warner, and a Chicken Run movie. Not exactly a filmography that I’d want to be a part of. So if he’s not losing jobs, good for him. Even bad movies need actors who think they’re good to be a part of them.

No one cares, Zachary.

Levi didn’t just come out in support of Donald Trump, he spread his warped views on social media and then expected no one to care. He used Gavin Creel’s death to push an anti-vaxx agenda and Levi now continues to anger his former co-stars. Why? Because Levi seems to think that talking about his political views and how it hasn’t stopped him from working is somehow going to make us believe that he makes good movies.

It is absolutely baffling to me that someone like Levi thinks that we all are this into his career. Sir, what were you making prior to you coming out in support of Trump for us to think that anything would change? Outside of playing Flynn Rider years ago in Tangled, the last really good thing that Levi has done was…a while ago.

So I’m happy for him that he can still find success in movies that people without taste want to enjoy. Good for you getting paid. But to act like you’d lose jobs that anyone else would want is thinking very highly of yourself. I think the Harold and the Purple Crayon franchise will be fine and dandy with you behind it.

