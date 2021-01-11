Some people enter the new year with resolutions while others enter with woefully misguided ideas of revolution. In the textbook definition of “disappointed but not surprised,” a group of Trump supporters partaking in the worst LARPing session you ever did see stormed the Capital last Wednesday. Why? Because they were still pressed about the results, re-results, and super turbo fighter max results of the election.

It’s been an … interesting start to 2021.

However, we’ve now officially reached the point where the entire thing is just… hilarious. That’s not to say folks weren’t poking fun at the situation before (because wow, that security, and LOL the FBI tweeted what now?), but that can be categorized as a coping mechanism for the dawning realization of how f*cked things have been in this country for a while now.

The humor I’m talking about comes from a genuine place of the pure, unadulterated joy of declaring, with your entire chest, “Ha,” and, furthermore, “HA!”

via GIPHY

I thought I’d gotten my fill of that with Donald Trump having no access to social media, every platform banning him save for the folks who make Lite Brite. Maybe.

But now I’ve been treated to an entire hashtag dedicated to the entitled “I painted the confederate flag on my face because I like losing” rioters who have discovered that, gasp, there are consequences for their actions!

This is the lesson many are learning as they attempt to fly back home because, as it turns out, you can’t just hop on a plane and take off after you, checks notes, break into the Capital building.

The flight attendant unions who started the ball rolling on the #NoFlyList for the Jan 6 terrorists are to be applauded!!! — Lise – NO UNITY WITHOUT JUSTICE!🇺🇸 (@liselisec) January 11, 2021

People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this. pic.twitter.com/5GfHo1eVU8 — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) January 10, 2021

They are not playing. Some more that were put on the No-Fly list pic.twitter.com/yl7ctVrM1q — Is Jamal Coming? (@barrie_bradshaw) January 10, 2021

What about freedom of speech? Their all-American, hot dog eating, baseball watching right to attempt a coup on the Capital?

Oh, you sweet summer moron, how many times must we tell you that freedom of speech does NOT mean free of consequences. I guess I can understand the confusion, after all, white privilege is one hell of a drug. These domestic terrorists would’ve gotten away with it, too, if not for that pesky accountability.

Twitter, of course, did what it did best and responded in the most appropriate ways possible.

Dear Delta,

I was booked to fly home from DC on one of your flights. I am a silver Medallion member. I had just come from an exhausting day of trying to save America by taking Nancy Pelosi hostage and just wanted to go home and make frozen egg rolls and show my mom pics… https://t.co/7Tk6aang5L — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) January 10, 2021

trumps rioters trying to skip town when they realize they’re on the #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/o8p0zSdU4N — Therealval2020 (@therealval2020) January 11, 2021

Raise your hand if you & your family members can still fly 😂 #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/MPNzOeGD3C — IJusBeChillin1865XX (@SpliffsofWizdom) January 11, 2021

#NoFlyList I wonder how they even found out? pic.twitter.com/w3Vbnw3eAT — Better Off Dead Comics (@WitchesTeas) January 11, 2021

I can’t think of a better follow-up to how 2021 started. I propose we all take some time out of the day to scroll through #NoFlyList to cleanse our palettes after last week.

Me every time a new #MAGATerrorist #NoFlyList video comes out pic.twitter.com/oU14PH07RC — America is in Mourning (@adorsey75) January 11, 2021

Damn, I love this song.

via GIPHY

(Image: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

