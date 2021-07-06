Nintendo Casually Drops New Switch Model With Larger Screen, None of the Rumored 4K

In the lead up to this year’s E3 video game show last month, rumors flew (even more than usual) about a new model of the Nintendo Switch being announced, featuring 4K video output in TV mode, possibly even before the show. It didn’t wind up happening before (or during) the show, and we still haven’t heard of any 4K-supporting Switch models yet, but Nintendo did just casually drop the announcement of a brand new OLED Switch model seemingly at random, a month after the big show.

The upgraded console features a 7-inch OLED screen, compared to the original model’s 6.2 inch LCD screen, as well as a few other upgrades. Those reportedly include better sound quality in tabletop mode; a bigger, more adjustable stand on the back of the console; and an ethernet port built right into the new version of the doc, which means no more need for a USB adapter to use a wired connection for online play.

The upgraded console also features 64GB of built-in memory, up from the original’s 32GB, and an upgraded price of $349.99, while the original still sits at $299.99 all these years later. It’s set to launch alongside Metroid Dread—another thing I kind of can’t believe we’re actually, finally getting—on October 8, featuring the game prominently in the announcement trailer:

According to Nintendo, however, that larger screen doesn’t come with any enhanced resolution in handheld mode, let alone any new chip-powered 4K output to a TV. They’ve got a breakdown of the tech specs of each Switch model right here. In a press release, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said,

The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode. With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.

It remains to be seen whether this is the new Nintendo Switch model we’ve been hearing about seemingly forever, or if there is indeed another, even more upgraded one coming at some point. Although, at 4+ years into the Switch’s life cycle, an upgraded model at this point may well just be a whole new console generation when it finally sees the light of day, rather than a “pro” version meant to exist alongside the current Switch.

(image: Nintendo)

