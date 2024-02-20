‘Ninjago: Dragons Rising’ Returns for Season 2!

If you love the Lego Ninjago brand and well-written animation, then you won’t want to miss season 2 of Ninjago: Dragons Rising. The Netflix series returns for a second season this year, with more action, humor, and dragons to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

When does season 2 drop?

Season two of Dragons Rising premieres on April 4, 2024 on Netflix. Season one, part one first premiered on June 1, 2023, with part two coming out on October 12, 2023.

Who are the voice actors in Dragons Rising?

The series boasts a terrific cast of newcomers and voice-acting veterans. Some returning voices include Deven Mack as Arin, Sabrina Pitre as Sora, Sam Vincent as Lloyd Garmadon, Brian Drummond as Riyu and Ras, Nicole Oliver as Beatrix, Vincent Tong as Kai, Kelly Metzger as Nya, Brent Miller as Zane, Kazumi Evans as Wyldfyre, Giles Panton as Rapton, Paul Dobson as Master Wu, Andrew Francis as Cole, and Michael Adamthwaite as Jay.

What will happen in season 2?

Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one via a phenomenon known as “The Merge,” but their union is unstable. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master (Ninjago‘s Lloyd Garmadon) must train a new generation of heroes to help find Elemental Dragons who can save the planet before the forces of evil use the same dragon energy to destroy this new world.

As Lloyd trains Arin and Sora, they search for other ninjas while battling the Claws of Imperium, who want to drain dragons of their life force to use for themselves. The trio rescues the dragons from the Imperium at the end of season one, part one.

Part two sees the trio search the realms for the three Dragon Cores, which legend has it can stop the Mergequakes. Along the way, they encounter elemental masters, new beats, and the long-lost Cole. Unfortunately for our heroes, Empress Beatrix acquires the Dragon Cores first and plans to use them to destroy ALL the realms.

Is there a trailer?

Lego dropped a teaser trailer for the second season, which you can watch below.

Lego also released a season from season two which sees Lord Ras and Jordana traversing the Forest of the Spirits deep within the Wyldness.

There’s a lot to look forward to in season two, which premieres on April 4 on Netflix. You also have plenty of time to catch up on season one!

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]