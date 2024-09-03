Amy Adams goes feral in the Kafkaesque ‘Nightbitch’ trailer

I thought Nightbitch was just going to be a story about an overworked stay-at-home mom. While endearing, nothing could’ve prepared me for when Amy Adams turned into a dog at the tail end of the trailer.

In Nightbitch, Adams plays a character just known as “Mother” (the titular “Nightbitch”), a former artist now tending to an infant and a messy house in suburbia. So where does the magical transformation into a dog fit in the narrative about a mother learning to cope with the changes parenthood brings?

You can find out for yourself in December, when Nightbitch, directed by Marielle Heller, hits theaters.

This trailer took a wild turn

Rachel Yoder’s magical realism novel draws immediate comparisons to The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, but it’s a woman who slowly turns into a dog. The darkly absurdist book tackles largely underexplored themes around motherhood—loss of identity, rage, primal natures, societal expectations, and more.

Although the book is Kafkaesque, it’s also punchy and hilarious. Scoot McNairy will be partnering up with Amy Adams as her husband in the movie. Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper will also be joining the cast.

