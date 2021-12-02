Nicolas Cage Is Playing Dracula? Shut Up and Take My Money!

Every few years, a film or television studio decides to reboot one of literature’s great monsters. Hollywood history is littered with various adaptations of Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, or Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. But few can rival the seductive and horrifying Dracula, the most famous vampire of all time.

Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire has appeared in dozens of films spanning decades and genres. And now, the Dracula story is getting another reboot: Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) is helming Universal Pictures’ Renfield. The film will star Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, The Great) as Dracula’s enthralled manservant, based on a story pitched by Robert Kirkman (The Walkng Dead) and written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty). And who will be playing Dracula? None other than NICOLAS CAGE!

Let’s be real: there are few actors better suited to play the flamboyant vampire count than Cage. And frankly, it’s surprising this is his first outing as the character. Cage previously played a delusional man who thought he was becoming a vampire in 1988’s cult classic film Vampire’s Kiss. In the film, Cage’s character dons plastic vampire teeth, bites unsuspecting women, and delivers the best screaming rant about filing you will ever see.

Joining Cage and Hoult is Awkwafina in an undisclosed role, and details about the dark comedy have been kept under wraps. Renfield is part of Universal’s attempt to reboot their classic monster line-up after their grand plans for the Dark Universe fell apart.

Instead of an interconnected universe, Universal is finding visionary directors to tackle different versions of their monster squad. 2020 saw Elisabeth Moss starring in Leigh Whannell’s thrilling The Invisible Man, which was a critical and commercial hit (Whannell is currently working on a Wolf Man film set to star Ryan Gosling). Other versions in the works include Karyn Kusama’s (Jennifer’s Body) own Dracula adaptation, and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s take on the legend, which she described as an “original, futuristic, sci-fi Western.”

But let’s get back to the Nicolas Cage of it all. Given Cage’s legendary eccentricities, I cannot imagine better casting for the role. This is the same man who demanded that hot yogurt be poured on his toes during a love scene in Vampire’s Kiss. This is the same method actor that had two teeth removed WITHOUT ANESTHESIA for Birdy.

I, for one, cannot wait to see Cage unleash his unhinged energy as Count Dracula. Perhaps he’ll draw on his real life experience as a vampire for the role.

It’s cool that Nicolas Cage is playing Dracula. But it is *correct* and *just* that he is playing a Dracula for Universal. Something cosmic just clicked satisfyingly into place. pic.twitter.com/RS0rrwEYlv — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) December 1, 2021

Listen, if Nicolas Cage wants to try to outdo that batshit BBC Dracula series from a couple years ago, I think we should let him — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) November 30, 2021

Actual footage of Nicolas Cage moments after he was cast as Dracula: pic.twitter.com/68n0FZg8WT — YouCleanItUp (@YouCleanItUp1) December 1, 2021

